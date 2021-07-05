Video
Home Sports

Saif out to take maximum from four senior cricketers

Published : Monday, 5 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

In a bid to hone his skill more and thrive in the international circuit, young opener Saif Hasan aimed to take the maximum of the senior players after he got all four senior cricketers in the dressing room simultaneously for the first time in his career.
According to Saif, the presence of the four senior cricketers-Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad-- in the dressing room will inspire the young players like him more to play better cricket.
"This is the first time I got all four senior cricketers at the same time in the dressing room after joining the national team," Saif said in a video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
"Their presence will definitely boost the young players. The experience they gained after playing cricket for so many years is invaluable. Hopefully they will share their experience with us and guide us to what to do in difficult situations and conditions."
It is indeed the first time that captain Mominul Haque also got four senior cricketers in the team at the same time since he was appointed as Test captain in 2019.
But it is still not sure whether he would get the service of all four players in the first Test, slated to be held from July 7-11 since Mushfiqur Rahim was nursing his finger injury while Tamim experienced knee injury.
Both of the crickets were not part of Bangladesh's two-day warm-up game against Zimbabwe Select XI. Due to their injury, Bangladesh basically recalled Mahmudullah Riyad in the Test team after two years.
While Mahmudullah was not out on 40 in the practice game on day one, Shakib Al Hasan appeared to regain his form with willow after blasting a 56 ball-71. Shakib was retired out to give the other batsman a chance to bat.
Bangladesh ended the day one with 313-2 with most of the batsmen scoring runs apart from opener Shadman Islam who was out on 0 after playing 30 balls. Saif Hasan scored 65 while Nazmul Hossain Shanto made 52. Skipper Mominul Haque chipped-in-with 29 and Liton Das added 37.
"Preparation matches are always a boost for our confidence. And it's a great practice game indeed. The wicket was somewhat helpful for the pacers in the first 8-10 overs. After that it became a fairly good batting track. Overall we batted well and got some idea about the pitch. I hope it will help us in the main match," Saif opined.     -BSS


