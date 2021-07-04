Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Front Page

Covid patient ‘commits suicide’ in Satkhira

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SATKHIRA, July 3: A Covid-19 positive person reportedly committed suicide in Satkhira on Saturday.
The man was identified as Azgar Ali, 55, a resident of Ilishpur village at Kalaroa upazila in Satkhira.
Officer -in Charge of the
upazila Meer Khairul Kabir confirmed the information.
He said that police recovered the hanging body from his home after being informed by his family members on Saturday afternoon.
Police suspect that the man hanged himself to death.
The law enforcers also found a note beside the body which says that no one was responsible behind the death,
The man was in isolation at his own home after being tested positive for Covid-19 a week ago.
According to local sources, quarrels and disputes between the deceased on one side and his sons and their wives on the other were a common scenario in their household, which only got worse after the man caught Coronavirus.
So the locals pressed forward a theory that the man committed suicide as he was sad and tired of all the chaos.    -UNB


