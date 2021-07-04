Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Front Page

329 women, girls tortured in June: Report

137 raped in a single month

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Staff Correspondent

Some 329 women and girls were tortured across the country in June this year, of them about 137 women and girls were raped, according to the report of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, a women's rights organisation.
The organization has compiled the report on the basis of news published in 13 national dailies.  
The report reveals that a total of 329 women and girls were tortured in June, among them 183 are women and 146 are girls.
Some 137 girls and women were raped, among them, 69 girls were the victims of rape and about      nine girls faced gang rapes.
A child was killed after being raped and attempts have been made to rape 10 girls.  
However the report also shows that nine minor girls and ten women were sexually harassed, three girls were burnt, three children became the victim of harassment and 21 women including 15 girls were abducted where as two minor girls were victims of attempted abductions.
The report also suggests that there had been seven incidents of trafficking in women and children.  
There are about 36 women, including six girls, were killed for various reasons.
Attempts had also been made to kill at least five other women and at least 14 women were tortured for dowry, out of which five women were killed for non-payment of dowry.
However, according to data gathered by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), cases of violence against women were higher in March compared to February and January this year.

The report shows that a total of 56 rape cases and 132 cases of other forms of violence against women were filed in March in Dhaka while it was 45 and 120 respectively in February.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Banasree Mitra, Gender Adviser at Manusher Jonno Foundation said that women are facing different forms of violence amid this Covid-19 pandemic but it is more likely that fewer cases are being reported because people are not stepping out of their homes to file complaints due to fear of further harassment and Covid-19 infection."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
Covid patient ‘commits suicide’ in Satkhira
Locals look on as erosion due to swelling of the Jamuna River
329 women, girls tortured in June: Report
Destiny MD shifted to jail from BSMMU
621 rule violators arrested on third day of lockdown  
HC asks govt to provide nasal cannulas for Mohammad Ali Hospital
134 more die, 6,214 infected in 24 hrs as C-19 shows no sign of relenting


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft