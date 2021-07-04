329 women, girls tortured in June: Report

Some 329 women and girls were tortured across the country in June this year, of them about 137 women and girls were raped, according to the report of the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, a women's rights organisation.

The organization has compiled the report on the basis of news published in 13 national dailies.

The report reveals that a total of 329 women and girls were tortured in June, among them 183 are women and 146 are girls.

Some 137 girls and women were raped, among them, 69 girls were the victims of rape and about nine girls faced gang rapes.

A child was killed after being raped and attempts have been made to rape 10 girls.

However the report also shows that nine minor girls and ten women were sexually harassed, three girls were burnt, three children became the victim of harassment and 21 women including 15 girls were abducted where as two minor girls were victims of attempted abductions.

The report also suggests that there had been seven incidents of trafficking in women and children.

There are about 36 women, including six girls, were killed for various reasons.

Attempts had also been made to kill at least five other women and at least 14 women were tortured for dowry, out of which five women were killed for non-payment of dowry.

However, according to data gathered by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), cases of violence against women were higher in March compared to February and January this year.



The report shows that a total of 56 rape cases and 132 cases of other forms of violence against women were filed in March in Dhaka while it was 45 and 120 respectively in February.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Banasree Mitra, Gender Adviser at Manusher Jonno Foundation said that women are facing different forms of violence amid this Covid-19 pandemic but it is more likely that fewer cases are being reported because people are not stepping out of their homes to file complaints due to fear of further harassment and Covid-19 infection."









