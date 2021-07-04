Destiny MD shifted to jail from BSMMU



Destiny Group managing director Md Rafiqul Amin has been shifted to Dhaka Central Jail from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital.A senior official of Dhaka Central Jail said a vehicle carrying Rafiqul Amin reached Dhaka Central Jail around 3:.30pm on Saturday. He will be kept there in quarantine for 14 days.The Destiny MD was accused of holding business meetings using online platform and opening a new MLM company from the hospital's prison cell.The matter came to notice recently when an hour-long video of a zoom meeting had spread on social media. After that, the jail authorities withdreweight people including the chief jail guard on Thursday.On Friday, the Dhaka Central Jail authorities have taken punitive measures against 17 jail guards for providing scope to Destiny 2000 Ltd managing director Rafiqul Amin to hold zoom meetings.Of them, four guards have already been suspended, while departmental cases have been filed against the rest 13. Besides, a three-member committee has been formed to inquire into the matter.Rafiqul Amin has been in jail for more than eight years in graft cases filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court in a judgement several years ago also said he might get bail if he deposited Tk 2,800 crore of the clients.There are allegations that the Destiny 2000 officials misappropriated Tk 4,118 crore from common people. Two cases were filed against 53 persons including Rafiqul Amin eight years ago under Money Laundering Act. However, recording of the testimonies in both cases has not been completed yet.