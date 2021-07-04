621 rule violators arrested on third day of lockdown  



Army men stand guard at a check post at Jatrabari in the capital on Saturday, the third day of the countrywide 'strict lockdown' imposed in a bid to arrest the spiralling spread of the Covid-19. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Compared to the previous two days, larger number of private cars and motorcycles plied the roads in different areas including Mohammadpur, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Ramna, Lalbagh, Motijheel, Wari, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gulshan and Uttara.

A good number rickshaws with passengers were also seen in the city streets, showing a contrasting picture than the first two days of the 'strict lockdown' when most of the rickshaw-pullers were seen passing idle time due to lack of passengers.

The capital's kitchen markets saw larger number of buyers while many lanes and alleyways saw gatherings of people.

Visiting different parts of the city, this correspondent found that Police, Army, BGB and Ansar men were checking people, stopping vehicles at check posts set up at important points including Nayabazar,

Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Dhanmondi, Shukrabad and Shyamoli.

People who were able to provide valid reasons for coming out were allowed to go and those who failed were sued or fined for violating the 'strict lockdown' rules.

The law enforcers arrested 621 people from different areas of the city for breaching the lockdown obligations.

Army and BGB members continued patrolling important streets to help the civil administration.

The seven-day 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government to contain the ongoing spread of Covid-19 infections and deaths began on Thursday and will continue till July 7.







The law enforcement agencies arrested 621 people from different areas of the capital for violating rules as the third day of the ongoing 'strict lockdown' on Saturday saw increasing number of people and vehicles on the city streets.Compared to the previous two days, larger number of private cars and motorcycles plied the roads in different areas including Mohammadpur, Panthapath, Dhanmondi, Farmgate, Ramna, Lalbagh, Motijheel, Wari, Tejgaon, Mirpur, Gulshan and Uttara.A good number rickshaws with passengers were also seen in the city streets, showing a contrasting picture than the first two days of the 'strict lockdown' when most of the rickshaw-pullers were seen passing idle time due to lack of passengers.The capital's kitchen markets saw larger number of buyers while many lanes and alleyways saw gatherings of people.Visiting different parts of the city, this correspondent found that Police, Army, BGB and Ansar men were checking people, stopping vehicles at check posts set up at important points including Nayabazar,Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, Dhanmondi, Shukrabad and Shyamoli.People who were able to provide valid reasons for coming out were allowed to go and those who failed were sued or fined for violating the 'strict lockdown' rules.The law enforcers arrested 621 people from different areas of the city for breaching the lockdown obligations.Army and BGB members continued patrolling important streets to help the civil administration.The seven-day 'strict lockdown' imposed by the government to contain the ongoing spread of Covid-19 infections and deaths began on Thursday and will continue till July 7.