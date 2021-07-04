Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Front Page

HC asks govt to provide nasal cannulas for Mohammad Ali Hospital

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267
Staff Correspondent

The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate high-flow nasal cannulas (HFNC), which is badly required for Covid-19 patients suffering acute breathing problems, for Bogura's Mohammad Ali Hospital.  
The hospital saw death of seven Covid-19 patients between Thursday evening and Friday apparently in absence of proper treatment due to lack of HFNC.
Justice M Enayetur Rahim, an HC Judge, gave
the directive verbally, responding to a short message sent to him at about 11:00pm on Friday by Supreme Court lawyer Manzill Murshid seeking interference over the problem for saving the lives of citizens.
Manzill, after knowing about the cannula problem from an online news portal on Friday, sent the SMS to the Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar who forwarded it to the Judge.
On Friday night, the Judge asked the Attorney General over the phone to talk to the Health Secretary and the Directorate General of Health Services Director General to address the needs of the hospital.
Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on Saturday informed the HC Judge that 10 to 15 cannulas would reach the Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura by today.
Meanwhile, S Alam Group has donated 20 sets of high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to Bogura's Mohammad Ali Hospital and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital to meet their needs.
Bogura district administration authorities received the equipment on Saturday.
Later, Bogura Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haque handed over 10 sets each to the two hospitals.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
Covid patient ‘commits suicide’ in Satkhira
Locals look on as erosion due to swelling of the Jamuna River
329 women, girls tortured in June: Report
Destiny MD shifted to jail from BSMMU
621 rule violators arrested on third day of lockdown  
HC asks govt to provide nasal cannulas for Mohammad Ali Hospital
134 more die, 6,214 infected in 24 hrs as C-19 shows no sign of relenting


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft