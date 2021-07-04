HC asks govt to provide nasal cannulas for Mohammad Ali Hospital

The High Court has asked the authorities concerned to ensure adequate high-flow nasal cannulas (HFNC), which is badly required for Covid-19 patients suffering acute breathing problems, for Bogura's Mohammad Ali Hospital.

The hospital saw death of seven Covid-19 patients between Thursday evening and Friday apparently in absence of proper treatment due to lack of HFNC.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim, an HC Judge, gave

the directive verbally, responding to a short message sent to him at about 11:00pm on Friday by Supreme Court lawyer Manzill Murshid seeking interference over the problem for saving the lives of citizens.

Manzill, after knowing about the cannula problem from an online news portal on Friday, sent the SMS to the Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar who forwarded it to the Judge.

On Friday night, the Judge asked the Attorney General over the phone to talk to the Health Secretary and the Directorate General of Health Services Director General to address the needs of the hospital.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin on Saturday informed the HC Judge that 10 to 15 cannulas would reach the Mohammad Ali Hospital in Bogura by today.

Meanwhile, S Alam Group has donated 20 sets of high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) to Bogura's Mohammad Ali Hospital and Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital to meet their needs.

Bogura district administration authorities received the equipment on Saturday.

Later, Bogura Deputy Commissioner Ziaul Haque handed over 10 sets each to the two hospitals.












