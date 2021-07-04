134 more die, 6,214 infected in 24 hrs as C-19 shows no sign of relenting

The country on Saturday witnessed 134 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am, taking the death toll to 14,912 and 6,214 new cases detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 936,256.

Besides, 3,777 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 88.57 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 27.39 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 13.99 per cent and the death rate remains at 1.59.

A total of 22,687 samples were tested in 566 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

Among the latest victims, 84 were men, and 50 were women. Of the victims, 127 died in different hospitals across the country while seven at home.

In the meantime, Khulna division registered 39 deaths in the last 24 hours, maintaining the highest number of fatalities over the last eight days.

Besides, 38 deaths were reported in the capital followed by the Rajshahi reporting 23 single-day deaths. Moreover, 15 of the deceased were in the Rangpur division, 11 in Chattogram, four in Mymensingh, three in Barishal and one in Sylhet divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,580 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,332 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,982,217 lives and infected 183,958,871 people across the world as of Saturday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 168,367,730 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 220 countries.

