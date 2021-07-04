Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Front Page

Shortage Of Oxygen

MPs flay Health Minister in JS

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 250
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque once again came under fire on Saturday by the lawmakers in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) for his failure to ensure supply of oxygen in hospitals to support the people suffering for breathing problem due to Covid-19 infection.
The Minister was not present in the house during the criticism.
On the concluding day of the parliament session, the Health Minister was criticised for inadequate supply of oxygen in
Satkhira and Bogura, which was linked to a number of Covid-19 deaths.
The lawmakers from opposition BNP and Jatiya Party also demanded his resignation.
In his concluding remarks in the JS session, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, also deputy leader to the opposition, said that the Health Minister doesn't receive phone calls of the MPs.
"25 dialysis machines of Rangpur Medical were not working properly due to problems of its fresh water supply system. Collecting Tk 600,000 from the local people, those were repaired. But, 10 machines are still not working. No result yielded after making several requests to the Minister and his secretary several times in the last three months," he said.
He also urged the government to improve services for the people in the hospitals including those in his electoral area.
In the point of order, BNP lawmaker GM Siraj said 24 people died in just two days in Bogura.
He said, "The 250-bed Covid dedicated Mohammad Ali Hospital has eight ICU beds where only two high-flow nasal cannulas are available. As a result, rests of the ICU beds are lying idle."
He further added that three hospitals in Bogura are full to the brim, due to which, new patients are being turned away.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
At least 43 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia, Red Crescent says
Covid patient ‘commits suicide’ in Satkhira
Locals look on as erosion due to swelling of the Jamuna River
329 women, girls tortured in June: Report
Destiny MD shifted to jail from BSMMU
621 rule violators arrested on third day of lockdown  
HC asks govt to provide nasal cannulas for Mohammad Ali Hospital
134 more die, 6,214 infected in 24 hrs as C-19 shows no sign of relenting


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft