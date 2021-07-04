MPs flay Health Minister in JS

Health Minister Zahid Maleque once again came under fire on Saturday by the lawmakers in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) for his failure to ensure supply of oxygen in hospitals to support the people suffering for breathing problem due to Covid-19 infection.

The Minister was not present in the house during the criticism.

On the concluding day of the parliament session, the Health Minister was criticised for inadequate supply of oxygen in

Satkhira and Bogura, which was linked to a number of Covid-19 deaths.

The lawmakers from opposition BNP and Jatiya Party also demanded his resignation.

In his concluding remarks in the JS session, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, also deputy leader to the opposition, said that the Health Minister doesn't receive phone calls of the MPs.

"25 dialysis machines of Rangpur Medical were not working properly due to problems of its fresh water supply system. Collecting Tk 600,000 from the local people, those were repaired. But, 10 machines are still not working. No result yielded after making several requests to the Minister and his secretary several times in the last three months," he said.

He also urged the government to improve services for the people in the hospitals including those in his electoral area.

In the point of order, BNP lawmaker GM Siraj said 24 people died in just two days in Bogura.

He said, "The 250-bed Covid dedicated Mohammad Ali Hospital has eight ICU beds where only two high-flow nasal cannulas are available. As a result, rests of the ICU beds are lying idle."

He further added that three hospitals in Bogura are full to the brim, due to which, new patients are being turned away.







