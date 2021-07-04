Vaccines shared with the objective of saving lives, says US Ambassador

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Robert Miller said on Friday that the US shared these vaccines with the singular objective of saving lives, this is a gift.

"The United States understands the urgency of getting as many safe and effective vaccines to Bangladesh as quickly as possible," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said on Friday night while handing over the first

consignment of 2.5 million doses of the US Moderna jabs.

"This is a gift, at no cost, from the American people," US Embassy said quoting the envoy on Saturday.

Ambassador Miller said the United States has been Bangladesh's closest partner for the past five decades working to improve public health.

"Today, at this uniquely challenging moment in history, our partnership is more important than ever," he said.

Miller said he is proud to join with partners and leaders from the government of Bangladesh to continue to work together to build a world safer and more secure against the threat of infectious diseases.

"We do so for the people of Bangladesh, the people of America, for all people on this precious vulnerable world we are privileged and responsible to share and protect," said the US Ambassador.

He said that his country is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts as it has in the USA. "When we have the capacity, we have the will, and we step up and we deliver," Miller said.

This is the only the beginning, we understand the urgency of providing 'safe' and 'effective' Covid vaccine to Bangladesh, the US Ambassador said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik received the shots, gifted by Washington DC under the Covax framework.

Earlier this year, he noted, President Biden announced a commitment to donate at least 80 million doses from its own vaccine supply to the world while the US will also allocate 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for distribution by Covax to countries around the world.

Following the announcement, Dhaka urged Washington DC to send 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine immediately after knowing that the US had 60 to 80 million AstraZeneca shots in stock.

Besides, Bangladeshi diaspora community filed a petition to the White House, seeking vaccine doses.

Recalling that the US was the arsenal of democracy in the global crisis of World War II, Miller said, "We are going to be an arsenal of vaccines in our shared fight to end the global crisis of Covid-19."

He said all must work together to quickly vaccinate as many people as possible everywhere to stop the threat of new variants and rebuild the global economy.

The envoy said the US is the largest donor of assistance to Bangladesh's Covid-19 response as to date, the US government has contributed over US$84 million to help Bangladesh combat the pandemic.

This assistance includes the delivery of ventilators, oxygen cylinders, 1,200 pulse oximeters, over two million pieces of personal protective equipment, five million surgical masks, and 52,000 pairs of protective goggles to protect thousands of frontline healthcare workers in Bangladesh, US Embassy said.

The 2.5 million Moderna vaccines doses are part of US government's recent allocation of 25 million vaccine doses for countries in Asia.

On June 29, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of Covid-19 Moderna vaccine in the country.







