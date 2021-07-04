45 lakh doses of C-19 vaccines arrive from USA, China

Bangladesh received 25 lakh doses of Moderna and 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines from the United States and China respectively in four consignments on Friday night and Saturday.

"Today the US is sharing 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine with Bangladesh via Covax with a singular objective of saving lives," the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a tweet on Saturday.

"There's nothing to be worried about. There'll be plenty of vaccines. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has kept [aside] adequate funds for purchasing vaccines," Foreign Minister Dr

AK Abdul Momen told reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday night.

This was only the beginning, as the US President Joe Biden said the US would be the world's arsenal of vaccines in shared fight against this virus, Blinken added.

Two aircrafts carried 25 lakh doses of Moderna vaccines sent by the US as gift to Bangladesh under Covax mechanism. Two special flights of Bangladesh Biman carried 20 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccines, purchased from China by Bangladesh, from Beijing to Dhaka.

"The government has received positive indications from a number of countries regarding the supplies of more vaccine doses to Bangladesh," Foreign Minister Dr Momen said.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik received the first shipment of both Moderna and Sinopharm jabs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Health Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah and ambassadors Earl R Miller of the US and Li Jiming of China, among others, were present at the airport.

Dr Momen also thanked US President Joe Biden and US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller and said President Biden has kept his words.

He also thanked expatriate Bangladeshis in the USA who started a campaign for ensuring vaccine doses for Bangladesh. "It helped us," Momen added.

Health Minister Zahid?Maleque said the government is in discussion with a number of countries to get AstraZeneca vaccine doses and the Foreign Minister is helping them in many ways. "We've got a positive indication from those countries that they'll give us AstraZeneca."

"A total of 10 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from different countries will arrive in Bangladesh within December this year.... Five crore people will be vaccinated this year," the Health Minister said.

The Health Minister also said they got indications from India too that they will start supplying AstraZeneca doses from August. "Hope, we'll get that timely, and people will be able to get their second doses."

Meanwhile, in the latest regular briefing in New Delhi, the official spokesperson at Indian Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi reiterated that currently India's priority remains on domestic production to domestic vaccination programme. He was replying to a question on the issue of supply of vaccines abroad.

"I've said earlier, the government is making all-out efforts to augment vaccine availability in the country, be it through domestic production or imports," he said in the latest regular briefing in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the United States said it is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this summer, they will begin allocating the 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine it is providing to GAVI for distribution by COVAX to countries around the world.?







