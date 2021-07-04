Video
RAB to conduct special drives to enforce lockdown in localities  

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Director of the Legal and Media Wing of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Commander Khandaker Al Moin on Saturday  said special operation would be conducted in local areas(para-mohollah) from now on to enforce the strict restrictions announced by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.
"The special operation will be conducted from today as part of RAB's ongoing measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus," he said.
He said this while talking to journalists in a press briefing after inspecting the activities of RAB at Russel Square in the capital.
"Many people are going outside without wearing facemasks properly despite the strict lockdown enforced by the government. We are taking punitive action against them as well as creating awareness about wearing facemasks properly," he added.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

