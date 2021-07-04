

Prof Halim made DU IER director

A press release, issued by Public Relations Office of the university, confirmed this on Saturday.

Prof Halim took over charge of the Director of the Institute on June 30. He joined the DU in 1997 as a Lecturer in the Institute. Dr Halim completed his PhD degree with ICCR scholarship from the MS University of Baroda, India.

The Director is an educational consultant. He has worked as an educational consultant at national and international organizations like NCTB, Planning Ministry, Ministry of Education, Asian Development Bank, World Bank, Plan Bangladesh etc. He has developed and evaluated remarkable numbers of textbooks, teachers' editions, teachers guides, modules as well as training manuals. Dhaka University (DU) has appointed Prof Dr Md Abdul Halim as the Director of the Institute of Education and Research (IER).A press release, issued by Public Relations Office of the university, confirmed this on Saturday.Prof Halim took over charge of the Director of the Institute on June 30. He joined the DU in 1997 as a Lecturer in the Institute. Dr Halim completed his PhD degree with ICCR scholarship from the MS University of Baroda, India.The Director is an educational consultant. He has worked as an educational consultant at national and international organizations like NCTB, Planning Ministry, Ministry of Education, Asian Development Bank, World Bank, Plan Bangladesh etc. He has developed and evaluated remarkable numbers of textbooks, teachers' editions, teachers guides, modules as well as training manuals.