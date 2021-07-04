Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
30 more with dengue hospitalised in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 257

Thirty new patients diagnosed with dengue were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning as the mosquito-borne disease continued to rise during monsoon, authorities said.
A total of 93 patients diagnosed with dengue are currently receiving treatment at 41 government and private hospitals in Dhaka while one outside the city, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Meanwhile, none was reported to be receiving treatment for dengue in hospitals outside Dhaka.
A total of 434 patients have been admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January and of them, 341 have been released after recovery.
Health authorities reported 1,193 dengue cases and three confirmed dengue-related deaths in 2020.
According to official figures, 101,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were recorded in Bangladesh in 2019.
Dengue fever was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000 when it claimed 93 lives. In the following three years, the fatalities almost fell to zero.
However, the mosquito-borne viral infection struck again in 2018, killing 26, and infecting 10,148 people.    -UNB


