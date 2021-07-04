Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
City News

Patient in Natore flees clinic, dies on street gasping for air

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 264

NATORE, July 3: A primary school employee, who fled a private clinic after being told of giving samples for coronavirus test, died on the road, gasping for air and his plea to take him to hospital refused by an easy bike driver.
Monirul Islam, around 42-year old, employee of a local primary school, died at Gurudaspur of Natore town on Saturday morning, Officer-in charge of Gurudaspur police station confirmed it to the news agency.
Islam was admitted to the clinic on Friday afternoon initially with complaints of stomach pain, but later developed breathing difficulties. At this stage the clinic decided to do a Covid sample test.
"The deceased was admitted to a private clinic in Natore on Friday afternoon. He sneaked out of the facility on Saturday morning ," the OC said.
"He tried getting on an easy bike at the station market area of Gurudaspur when he felt sick again, but was refused by the driver. At one stage, the man fell onto the street and died gasping for air," the officer added.
There has been no clear explanation why the man, who went to the clinic with stomach pain and later developed breathing problem, fled and why the bike driver refused to carry him.
Whether the person was actually Covid-19 positive for Covid-19 could not be confirmed.
The OC said that the body was handed over to Monirul's family.
    -UNB


