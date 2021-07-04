Over 50 Kurigram riverine villages inundated

KURIGRAM, July 3: As many as 50 villages on the sandbars on the Dharla and Teesta rivers in Kurigram have been flooded due to heavy monsoon rains.

In the last three days, some 20 families have been rendered homeless across the villages on the riverine land.

Besides, several hectares of Aman seedbeds, and jute, corn and other agricultural fields went under flood water due to the rise in water levels of the rivers.

In fact, the water levels of all the 16 rivers in the district, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar, have increased due to three days of continuous rains. With the rise in water levels, riverbank erosion has intensified at several places, including Teesta Gabur Helan, Khitabkha, Dharlar Sardob, Pateshwari.

A 50-metre area of the dam in Sardob has been submerged too. As a result, some 15 villages in the low-lying areas of the district have gone under water, rendering scores of residents homeless. -UNB

