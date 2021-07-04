Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home City News

Over 50 Kurigram riverine villages inundated

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259

KURIGRAM, July 3: As many as 50 villages on the sandbars on the Dharla and Teesta rivers in Kurigram have been flooded due to heavy monsoon rains.
In the last three days, some 20 families have been rendered homeless across the villages on the riverine land.
Besides, several hectares of Aman seedbeds, and jute, corn and other agricultural fields went under flood water due to the rise in water levels of the rivers.
In fact, the water levels of all the 16 rivers in the district, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta and Dudhkumar, have increased due to three days of continuous rains. With the rise in water levels, riverbank erosion has intensified at several places, including Teesta Gabur Helan, Khitabkha, Dharlar Sardob, Pateshwari.
A 50-metre area of the dam in Sardob has been submerged too. As a result, some 15 villages in the low-lying areas of the district have gone under water, rendering scores of residents homeless.    -UNB
.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Prof Halim made DU IER director
30 more with dengue hospitalised in Dhaka
The road under Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in the capital's Jatrabari
Patient in Natore flees clinic, dies on street gasping for air
21-yr-old visiting maternal home raped in Sylhet
Over 50 Kurigram riverine villages inundated
Five die in Tangail road crash
Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft