Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:43 PM
City News

Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies

Veteran journalist Shahbuddin dies

Veteran journalist Shahabuddin Ahmed died due to age-related complications at a private hospital in the   capital early on Saturday. He was 82.
Shahbuddin, a former president of Khulna Press Club, breathed his last around 3:00am at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, the Club officials said.
He will be buried after his namaje janaza at Boro Jam-e-Mosque in the Bashundhara residential area in the capital.
Born on January 1, 1939, Shahabuddin began his career as a journalist with a local newspaper in 1965.
In an illustrious career spanning seven decades, he worked at many leading news organisations, including Weekly Holiday, Bangladesh Times, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Financial Express and The Daily Independent. He retired in 2009.
Shahabuddin was elected the president of Khulna Press Club four times (1985-68, 1992-93, 1995-96, 1999-2000).
President of Khulna Press Club, SM Zahid Hossain, and its general secretary, Hasan Ahmed Mollah, have expressed grief at the demise of the journalist.


« PreviousNext »

