Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:43 PM
City News

A new 45-bed corona unit launched in Khulna

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, July 3: he authorities in Khulna in the wake of massive surge in COVID -19 infections on Saturday launched a new 45-bed corona unit at Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital (SSANSH).
State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnuzan Sufian virtually inaugurated   45 corona beds including 10 Intensive Care Units (ICUs).
The beds include 20 from plastic and burn units adjacent to emergency department, 15 from physical medicine and rehabilitation department and 10 from ICU department at the third floor of the hospital.
The chief guest asked the physicians, nurses and health workers to perform their duties responsibly to cope with Covid-19 pandemic   for saving valuable lives of the people.
She also asked the physicians and medical staff to also look after   other patients in addition to COVID-19 patients.
Acting director of SSANSH Dr S M Monjur Morshed, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) and corona unit focal person Dr Prokash Chandra Debnath joined the inauguration ceremony.
Dr Prokash Chandra said, the SSANSH authority launched 45 beds corona unit   as   infection of the lethal virus are on the rise following the order of the Ministry of Health.
"We have shortage of physicians but we have initially launched the unit with 11 medical officers and 30 nurses," he said.
He, however, said, "We have oxygen, but there are badly need of adequate high-flow nasal cannula which are vital for treating the Covid -19 patients.
On June 29, the Ministry of Health ordered SSANSH to treat coronavirus patients as two Khulna public hospitals which are overburdened   in only 200 corona beds.
The SSANSH authority made decision to prepare corona unit with a meeting between head of different departments, physicians, nurse and health workers following the ministry's order.





