

Big shot’s wage theft leaving RMG workers in woe



According to The Guardian, a leading international daily, the research work matched the truth that the brands did not violate any existing law but they failed to ensure that their workers were properly paid throughout the pandemic. Researchers arranged interviews with dozens of garment workers in Indonesia, Cambodia and Bangladesh where they found a significant portion of workers were paid less than before the pandemic.



Driven by pandemic, many RMG industries were forced to adopt the policy of mass layoff. Consequently, the workers faced increasing production targets while they were not paid for overtime work in many cases.



According to a Worker Rights Consortium report in April this year, the estimated total theft during Covid-19, across the supply chains of global brands and retailers, was $500million to $850 million. Another study found 31 factories supplying clothes to leading global brands owed 40,000 laid-off workers about $40 million in severance pay to which they were entitled.In Bangladesh thousands of laid off garment workers are owed millions of dollars in severance pay. Many of these workers are struggling to feed their families.



Truly, despite a slump in global apparel business, retailers managed to make profit later. After suffering losses in the first half of 2020, the apparel business began to make considerable profits. As buyers, they have the power and responsibility to make sure the workers in their supply chains that the latter is getting duly paid. It is widely recognized that wages in the garment industry are already set at poverty levels. Therefore, any drop in pay impacts adversely in workers' lives. Since, they are poorly paid, they shouldn't pay for this pandemic.



