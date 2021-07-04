Ensure uninterrupted vaccine supplies

Dear Sir



The corona condition in Bangladesh is worsening gradually. Under this circumstance we need vaccine badly, since there is no other way to remain safe from the deadly virus. Hopefully, very recently, our foreign minister has said that the government has received positive indications from a number of countries regarding the supplies of more vaccine doses.



Meanwhile, Bangladesh has received 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility and 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine on Friday night and Saturday morning. Hence, the situation has stabilized as these vaccines from two sources came at a very critical time. Moreover, the government is in discussion with a number of countries to get AstraZeneca vaccine doses. The United States' gift from the American people of 2.5 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, was delivered via COVAX. The United States said it is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this summer, they will begin allocating the 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.



Now it is predected that the vaccine shortage in bangladesh will be overcomed very soon. We hope that authorities responsible will remain vigilant in purchasing the live saving element.



Ali Ahammed

Over email

