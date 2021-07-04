Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure uninterrupted vaccine supplies

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 273

Dear Sir

The corona condition in Bangladesh is worsening gradually. Under this circumstance we need vaccine badly, since there is no other way to remain safe from the deadly virus. Hopefully, very recently, our foreign minister has said that the government has received positive indications from a number of countries regarding the supplies of more vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has received 2.5 million doses of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine under the COVAX facility and 2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine on Friday night and Saturday morning. Hence, the situation has stabilized as these vaccines from two sources came at a very critical time. Moreover, the government is in discussion with a number of countries to get AstraZeneca vaccine doses. The United States' gift from the American people of 2.5 million doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh, was delivered via COVAX. The United States said it is committed to leading the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this summer, they will begin allocating the 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Now it is predected that the vaccine shortage in bangladesh will be overcomed very soon. We hope that authorities responsible will remain vigilant in purchasing the live saving element.

Ali Ahammed
Over email



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ensure uninterrupted vaccine supplies
The climate crisis is a crime story
creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon
CPC’s birth centenary
Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?
Waterlogging blocks drainage system
Reform tea workers’ wage structure
Influential Merkel begins long goodbye


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft