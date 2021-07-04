

creative culture in the universities: A dying phenomenon



A university is a place of higher education and research that prepares the students to be future leaders and decision-makers. The role of a university is to spearhead knowledge and develop the personality of individuals to shape change lives in a positive direction. Therefore, a university is not just a place to offer degrees and certificates; instead, it nourishes the students to promulgate diverse thoughts and ideas. University makes the students think out of the box, challenge the cliché norms, and equip themselves with techniques and skills of the 21st century so that they can exert their existence in a meaningful and fruitful way.



With the fast advancement of technology, the world is running at a super-fast pace. The invention of the mobile phone and the internet has made the world an actual global village where everything is almost in our palm and just a click away. Technology is creating wonders and offering us amazing and unexpected experiences. The pace of technological innovation is so high that many people in poor countries are failing to cope with it in a variety of ways. Rich countries are taking all the advantages in advance.



The fact is that various research teams of prestigious universities are the forerunner of these innovative projects. But, what about most of the universities of the world? Are they capable of playing their role in this technological new normal?



If we observe the Bangladeshi universities, we see that we are not all ready to meet the challenges of the 21st century. We need a radical but planned restructuring of our education system and policies. On top of everything, we need to grow and build up the organizational and leadership capability to shape our education in our ways.



But my concern is that do we know what to do to bring changes in education and learning? Changes do not come overnight and sudden changes are not sustainable at all. To ensure sustainable development in the education sector we need good educational leaders and thinkers. That means we need a creative force. Hence, the prime focus should be to culture an environment of creativity in the universities. Creative culture plays the role of a catalyst to create innovators and future leaders.



A teacher must cultivate a problem-solving attitude and must be a good communicator to create impacts among aspiring learners. A great teacher being a mentor provokes, stimulates, and ignites new ideas and thoughts inside the mind of students. He must hunt talent and create an environment of fostering aptitude inside and outside the classroom. And, that is why a teacher must entertain diversity in the classroom. Different people are equipped with different creative arsenals, and an excellent teacher nourishes these arsenals to make a world of diverse talents.



In our country, university teachers are busy with finishing the syllabus in a cliché way. Besides, university authorities instead of entertaining creativity and wisdom try to ensure a submissive and conforming environment. Accordingly, teachers hesitate to make an innovative lesson plan or course design to make learning possible creatively. Most Public universities are busy with offering degrees while private universities are looking for profits, though in pen and paper the latter ones are nonprofit able ventures. In public universities, teachers are often seen to avert their duties and responsibilities; whereas, in several private universities, teachers are treated as just mere employees. So, the question of creating a knowledge hunting environment remains a far-fetched dream.



Teaching is a very dynamic and creative profession. A responsible and creative teacher is a life force of a university. A good teacher helps to flow the creative energy among the students. A great teacher is like the 'West Wind' of poet P.B. Shelley: 'Wild Spirit!' and a great changemaker. He makes the class engaging and creates space for the students to exercise their freedom of speech and thought. A creative teacher asks questions, comes with new cases and problems, and helps students work collaboratively to ensure learning. He turns the classroom into a pragmatic place of learning and implanting ideas. By far, a teacher is a great manager. A creative teacher must know how to handle difficult students in any given situation.



Nowadays, universities are busy with marketing. More students mean more business. On many occasions, universities arrange very poor-quality admission tests. Many private universities admit whoever comes with a bare minimum CGPA in school levels. In addition, ours is a generation that is becoming degree and certificate hungry. Thus, teachers face uphill challenges to teach these tertiary level students who are merely qualified to study in a university. So, the question pops up, how will learning happen in such a quagmire situation? Is it possible for a teacher to manage a so weirdly mixed-up classroom?



It becomes more difficult when a teacher is not trained. In Bangladesh, we do lack trained teachers a lot. Besides, in many cases, teachers are paid poorly. On top of everything, teachers are kept busy with many clerical works that demean their self-esteem. In these circumstances, teaching-learning is so hampered that the teacher does not feel the vibe to teach effectively. If an institution can create an environment of belongingness for its teachers and employees--love flows, and with love, passion emerges. A passionate teacher can bring changes among students. A good university feeds the spirit of a teacher, lifts his self-esteem like a guardian angel.



Day by day, we are following an 'industrial model' of education. Does it bring any help? We always look for output avoiding our objective of learning. We depend more on tests and examination marks. Everything gets fixed in the rubric. Can creativity flow out of this rigorous condition? We are not making a car, right? Isn't the industrial education system too linear and predictable? Research says that teaching and learning are always circular and diverse.



In this era of sweeping change, we need to transform our learning a lot. For optimum learning, we need to know the creative use of technology too. First, we must admit that we want optimum learning and, for that, blended learning might be the solution.



Whatever the case is, a teacher must reach each student. No student should leave behind in the classroom. So, fostering both productive and ingenious culture is a must in teaching-learning. Research claims that education and innovation go hand in hand. Hence, we must invest more in productive education. To conclude, education needs to be nurtured and taken care. Moreover, better universities are crucial to foster intellectual inquiry and creativity.

The writer is an assistant professor and he teaches English Literature at Daffodil International University







