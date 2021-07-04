

CPC’s birth centenary



Last year, when COVID-19 propelled, China and Bangladesh stood in strong solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, in coordination with the international community as a whole. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and rolling out a nationwide vaccination program is very successful. Bangladesh has already received 1100000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines as gifts from China. The Bangladesh government has also taken an initiative for co-production with the Chinese companies in Bangladesh.



China's achievements in development are attributed to the strong leadership of the CPC. China has been actively taking part in international affairs and committed to safeguarding multilateralism. Historically, China used to be the most powerful country in the world, but never invaded or plundered other countries. Since the founding of the PRC, China has followed an independent foreign policy of peace, and promoted the establishment of a solid and reasonable international order.



China's more proactive action in setting the agenda for global growth and governance is exemplified by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The initiative proposed by the Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to promote trade and financial integration, infrastructure inter-connectivity, IT connectivity, health security and bolstering people-to-people exchanges along and beyond the ancient Silk Routes linking Asia with Europe and Africa.



By linking countries and regions belonged to more than 60 percent of the world population and 30 percent of the global gross domestic product, the BRI is a public road open for all. All interested countries can join to take part in the cooperation and share its benefits. Bangladesh is also a proud member of this comprehensive initiative.



Over the decades, China has made miraculous achievements in various fields, especially in environmental protection, infrastructure development, education, health care, sound macroeconomic management, good governance with strong delivery of public services, social inclusiveness, aerospace, international humanitarian relief, military power, e-commerce, agricultural demonstration, UN peace-keeping mission, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G high -speed mobile networks, which would not be possible without the exceptional leadership of the CPC. At the beginning of the 21st century, China had no high-speed railways. Today China has the world's largest network of high-speed railways. The network is expected to double in length again, to 70000 kilometers, by 2035.



According to the 14thfive year plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and Long- Range Objectives through the year 2035, an essential part of China's modernization would be the harmony between Man and Nature. To mitigate the impact of climate change, China has announced that it would achieve Carbon neutrality by 2060.



China's space agency had an extraordinary gift for the ruling Communist Party's 100thbirthday: a rover on Mars. The historic landing on May 15, 2021 of Zhurong, a rover named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese folklore. It not only demonstrated the country's growing capabilities in space but also served a timely reminder of how far the country has walked since its founding.



CPC’s birth centenary



A series of events were held to celebrate the birth centenary of the CPC, reawakening collective memories and patriotic sentiment among the people. The activities included an ongoing party-wide campaign on CPC history learning and education. Major publications including a book on the CPC's100-year history were compiled and released. Commemorative stamps and coins were issued to focus on grass-roots party activities and promote "Red Tourism".



Elementary students in some cities were advised to create paintings and calligraphy extolling the "Chinese Dream". Buses and subways were broadcasting nationalistic messages about revolutionary heroes with television networks releasing documentaries and dramas related to the anniversary such as "Mining Town", a popular series that depicts the Party's poverty alleviation works in China.



The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) also held a series of activities to mark the anniversary, including theoretical seminars and themed forums, as well as a massive exhibition at the Military Museum on the Chinese People's Revolution. The Military also produced and released several movies. Central Military Commission (CMC) conferred distinguished officers and soldiers with awards.

More than 2000 years ago, Confucius said, "yan bi xin, xing bi guo", which means "One must be true to their word and determined in their work". The CPC has remained true to the phrase throughout its development process and commitment. Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "The Chinese civilization emphasizes that 'word must be kept, promise must be delivered' and 'with dishonest people, reliability becomes questionable'.

The writer is a research associate at the Centre for East Asia Foundation and editorial assistant at 'The Belt and Road Magazine' Bangladesh







China is a firm believer in making COVID-19 vaccines as a global public product. During the fight against the pandemic, the Socialist system with Chinese characteristics has shown great advantages, and the CPC, as well as the Chinese people have shown a strong sense of mission and pro-activity. China has provided more than 350 million doses of vaccines to the international community, including vaccine aid to more than 80 countries, exporting vaccines to 43 countries and cooperating with more than 10 nations in vaccine research, development and production to date.Last year, when COVID-19 propelled, China and Bangladesh stood in strong solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, in coordination with the international community as a whole. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's dynamic leadership in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and rolling out a nationwide vaccination program is very successful. Bangladesh has already received 1100000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines as gifts from China. The Bangladesh government has also taken an initiative for co-production with the Chinese companies in Bangladesh.China's achievements in development are attributed to the strong leadership of the CPC. China has been actively taking part in international affairs and committed to safeguarding multilateralism. Historically, China used to be the most powerful country in the world, but never invaded or plundered other countries. Since the founding of the PRC, China has followed an independent foreign policy of peace, and promoted the establishment of a solid and reasonable international order.China's more proactive action in setting the agenda for global growth and governance is exemplified by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).The initiative proposed by the Chinese president Xi Jinping in 2013, aims to promote trade and financial integration, infrastructure inter-connectivity, IT connectivity, health security and bolstering people-to-people exchanges along and beyond the ancient Silk Routes linking Asia with Europe and Africa.By linking countries and regions belonged to more than 60 percent of the world population and 30 percent of the global gross domestic product, the BRI is a public road open for all. All interested countries can join to take part in the cooperation and share its benefits. Bangladesh is also a proud member of this comprehensive initiative.Over the decades, China has made miraculous achievements in various fields, especially in environmental protection, infrastructure development, education, health care, sound macroeconomic management, good governance with strong delivery of public services, social inclusiveness, aerospace, international humanitarian relief, military power, e-commerce, agricultural demonstration, UN peace-keeping mission, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G high -speed mobile networks, which would not be possible without the exceptional leadership of the CPC. At the beginning of the 21st century, China had no high-speed railways. Today China has the world's largest network of high-speed railways. The network is expected to double in length again, to 70000 kilometers, by 2035.According to the 14thfive year plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and Long- Range Objectives through the year 2035, an essential part of China's modernization would be the harmony between Man and Nature. To mitigate the impact of climate change, China has announced that it would achieve Carbon neutrality by 2060.China's space agency had an extraordinary gift for the ruling Communist Party's 100thbirthday: a rover on Mars. The historic landing on May 15, 2021 of Zhurong, a rover named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese folklore. It not only demonstrated the country's growing capabilities in space but also served a timely reminder of how far the country has walked since its founding.Recently, Chinese lawmakers voted for an anti-food waste law. The law, designed to help establish a long-term mechanism to preventing food waste is vital to ensure national food security. Approximately, 18 billion kg of food is wasted every year in China's urban catering industry, and over 35 billion kg of grain loss is estimated at the pre-consumption stages. The law will also help promote social awareness and in promoting a healthy, rational, green life style and better consumption behavior of the citizens.A series of events were held to celebrate the birth centenary of the CPC, reawakening collective memories and patriotic sentiment among the people. The activities included an ongoing party-wide campaign on CPC history learning and education. Major publications including a book on the CPC's100-year history were compiled and released. Commemorative stamps and coins were issued to focus on grass-roots party activities and promote "Red Tourism".Elementary students in some cities were advised to create paintings and calligraphy extolling the "Chinese Dream". Buses and subways were broadcasting nationalistic messages about revolutionary heroes with television networks releasing documentaries and dramas related to the anniversary such as "Mining Town", a popular series that depicts the Party's poverty alleviation works in China.The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) also held a series of activities to mark the anniversary, including theoretical seminars and themed forums, as well as a massive exhibition at the Military Museum on the Chinese People's Revolution. The Military also produced and released several movies. Central Military Commission (CMC) conferred distinguished officers and soldiers with awards.More than 2000 years ago, Confucius said, "yan bi xin, xing bi guo", which means "One must be true to their word and determined in their work". The CPC has remained true to the phrase throughout its development process and commitment. Chinese President Xi Jinping said, "The Chinese civilization emphasizes that 'word must be kept, promise must be delivered' and 'with dishonest people, reliability becomes questionable'.The writer is a research associate at the Centre for East Asia Foundation and editorial assistant at 'The Belt and Road Magazine' Bangladesh