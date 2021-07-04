

Awareness is crucial to stop child domestic abuse?



According to ILO estimates, there are about 35 lakh child laborers in ??Bangladesh. Out of this, 420,000 children are employed in housekeeping. 75% of which are girls. And 147,000 of these girls are employed in Dhaka. Most of them are 8 to 17 years old. These children are forced to work for very low wages. According to a statistics by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILLS), 96 per cent of the country's domestic workers have no employment agreement. Their monthly average wage is Tk509.06, of which regular wages are 60 per cent and irregular 40 per cent.



Moreover, 30 per cent of domestic workers work 13 to 15 hours a day. And 16 percent work for 16 to 18 hours. Home workers who work in homes have 20 per cent beds in drawing rooms, 33.33 per cent in kitchens, 16.67 per cent on verandahs, 3.33 per cent in storerooms, 20.67 per cent on bedroom floors, and 6.67 per cent in separate rooms.



According to a UN report, child labour as a domestic worker has remained unknown in most cases, the labour and life of these children depends on the people in the employers. The exact number of children engaged in housework is also not available. They have to work twenty-four hours for the housework. Children are constantly subjected to physical and mental abuse while engaged in this work. Some children are again engaged in activities that do not correspond to their age and physical capacity. Moreover, inefficiency and time-lapse sins lead to untold abuse and physical abuse. There are also cases of sexual assault and even rape. Torture and sexual assault sometimes lead to their deaths. These cases are prosecuted but in most cases are not punished.



According to the executive director of the Bangladesh Women's Lawyers Council, most households in our country, starting from the lower middle class, have at least one domestic ?worker. In many cases, these domestic workers are being used like slaves; though there is no slavery anywhere in the world. Even though there are anti-child labour laws in the country, its application is not very visible. Such child abuse incidents cannot be prevented by this law. ?



According to the latest statistics of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILLS), 541 domestic workers died of physical abuse at work in the country from 2011 to 2015.? 413 people were injured and hospitalized. 187 people have been sexually assaulted. However, 50 per cent of the domestic workers were abused by the concerned householder. Of whom 50 per cent are children. On the other hand, 66.67 per cent of domestic workers are deprived of education opportunities. 53.33 per cent deprived of entertainment. What is worrying, however, is that 50 percent of domestic workers around the age of 15 suffer from sexual abuse. Some even choose to commit suicide by protecting dignity or losing their dignity. ?



?At present, there are a large number of workers in the un-institutional sector in the country but they have no ?recognition. Today's domestic worker is a new version of the slavery that used to be. The 'Domestic Protection and Welfare Policy 2015' was recently approved. Under this policy, a minimum of 14 years of age can be appointed as a domestic worker with the provision of wages, leave, maternity leave, entertainment and rest for domestic workers. However, to appoint someone aged 12 years, the presence of a third party with his legal guardian should mention the type of appointment on the basis of agreement, compromise or consensus, rest time, leave, clothing and other obligations. ?



If the policies are not implemented quickly for these employees, they will be discriminated against and ?abused. There is a specific punishment for child domestic abuse in our country. If children are injured, neglected, abused, excluded or abandoned, they can face a maximum imprisonment of 5 years or a fine of Tk1 lakh or both. In addition, the benefits they deserve as domestic workers will have to be provided as per the specific law. The three main ones are eating, reading and enjoying entertainment.



Employers also have to arrange for a meeting with parents at least once a month. Domestic workers are a part of ?society. We should to listed their words of happiness, sorrow and suffering. We must ensure that they are not subject of sexual abused and torture--both mental and physical. Everyone has to come forward. Their performance and expectation have to be assessed.?

Zakir Azad, Chief Editor Cumillanews.Press









Many child domestic workers are constantly being subjected to physical and mental ?abuse. Abuse of children working in homes in cities and villages is increasing at an alarming rate. Generally, 12 to 17 year olds have a higher rate of employment in household work. However, 7/8 year olds are also seen engaged in this work. Washing houses and clothes, cooking, spice paste, and eating various works are the daily activities of these domestic workers. They also have to do unhealthy and risky household tasks, including guarding the homes of working households, looking after children. Due to the crisis incured by Corona pandemic, the number of child labour is increasing in the country sicne poor parents cannot afford the family members.According to ILO estimates, there are about 35 lakh child laborers in ??Bangladesh. Out of this, 420,000 children are employed in housekeeping. 75% of which are girls. And 147,000 of these girls are employed in Dhaka. Most of them are 8 to 17 years old. These children are forced to work for very low wages. According to a statistics by the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILLS), 96 per cent of the country's domestic workers have no employment agreement. Their monthly average wage is Tk509.06, of which regular wages are 60 per cent and irregular 40 per cent.Moreover, 30 per cent of domestic workers work 13 to 15 hours a day. And 16 percent work for 16 to 18 hours. Home workers who work in homes have 20 per cent beds in drawing rooms, 33.33 per cent in kitchens, 16.67 per cent on verandahs, 3.33 per cent in storerooms, 20.67 per cent on bedroom floors, and 6.67 per cent in separate rooms.According to a UN report, child labour as a domestic worker has remained unknown in most cases, the labour and life of these children depends on the people in the employers. The exact number of children engaged in housework is also not available. They have to work twenty-four hours for the housework. Children are constantly subjected to physical and mental abuse while engaged in this work. Some children are again engaged in activities that do not correspond to their age and physical capacity. Moreover, inefficiency and time-lapse sins lead to untold abuse and physical abuse. There are also cases of sexual assault and even rape. Torture and sexual assault sometimes lead to their deaths. These cases are prosecuted but in most cases are not punished.According to the executive director of the Bangladesh Women's Lawyers Council, most households in our country, starting from the lower middle class, have at least one domestic ?worker. In many cases, these domestic workers are being used like slaves; though there is no slavery anywhere in the world. Even though there are anti-child labour laws in the country, its application is not very visible. Such child abuse incidents cannot be prevented by this law. ?According to the latest statistics of the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILLS), 541 domestic workers died of physical abuse at work in the country from 2011 to 2015.? 413 people were injured and hospitalized. 187 people have been sexually assaulted. However, 50 per cent of the domestic workers were abused by the concerned householder. Of whom 50 per cent are children. On the other hand, 66.67 per cent of domestic workers are deprived of education opportunities. 53.33 per cent deprived of entertainment. What is worrying, however, is that 50 percent of domestic workers around the age of 15 suffer from sexual abuse. Some even choose to commit suicide by protecting dignity or losing their dignity. ??At present, there are a large number of workers in the un-institutional sector in the country but they have no ?recognition. Today's domestic worker is a new version of the slavery that used to be. The 'Domestic Protection and Welfare Policy 2015' was recently approved. Under this policy, a minimum of 14 years of age can be appointed as a domestic worker with the provision of wages, leave, maternity leave, entertainment and rest for domestic workers. However, to appoint someone aged 12 years, the presence of a third party with his legal guardian should mention the type of appointment on the basis of agreement, compromise or consensus, rest time, leave, clothing and other obligations. ?If the policies are not implemented quickly for these employees, they will be discriminated against and ?abused. There is a specific punishment for child domestic abuse in our country. If children are injured, neglected, abused, excluded or abandoned, they can face a maximum imprisonment of 5 years or a fine of Tk1 lakh or both. In addition, the benefits they deserve as domestic workers will have to be provided as per the specific law. The three main ones are eating, reading and enjoying entertainment.Employers also have to arrange for a meeting with parents at least once a month. Domestic workers are a part of ?society. We should to listed their words of happiness, sorrow and suffering. We must ensure that they are not subject of sexual abused and torture--both mental and physical. Everyone has to come forward. Their performance and expectation have to be assessed.?Zakir Azad, Chief Editor Cumillanews.Press