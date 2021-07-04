

Waterlogging blocks drainage system



Plastic bags are non-biodegradable and are extremely hazardous to the environment. They are a major constituent of the filth and garbage in our society. Furthermore, plastic bags block drains and release toxic fumes when burned. The government did impose a ban on the use of plastic bags but still, its use is rampant. This however should not dissuade the government from taking another step. Jute bags are slowly becoming the vogue. The concerned authority can show an advertisement on television, hoardings showing the benefits of not using plastic bags.



Plastic use needs extensive control. All of us should stand out to implement the ban. The reality is that despite continuous awareness initiatives and campaigns, the production of plastic has not been reduced. It is quite disappointing that plastic products once used eventually end up in landfills and have adverse effects on the environment. Its usage needs extensive control and only with improved awareness can this be achieved. As plastic in multiple forms has become very much part of everyday life, school-going children are the worst affected by its extensive usage.



Most children carry their meals in plastic containers; though some of them are marked 'reusable' or 'microwaveable', the danger is still hiding in them because of the poor quality of raw materials. There should be numbers clearly written--so that anyone can see, which is one time, which one is reusable? We do not see this on most items clearly. If one uses onetime plastic for long it is cancerous for the user.



At any cost, we must reduce the usage of plastic products. Governments all over the world have taken action to ban the sale of lightweight single-use plastic bags. The Bangladesh government for the first time imposed a total ban on the bag. However, Bangladesh is still struggling with the issue of plastic bags and enforcing the ban. Several mobile courts, which a few times per year set up at markets to target those breaking the ban by using plastic shopping bags.



Plastic is non-biodegradable and does not decay by the biological actions of microbes. Millions of carelessly discarded plastic bags choke the sewers of cities, while the canals that once provided natural drainage have been encroached upon. Polythene bags are thrown anywhere and everywhere, especially the cheap, thin bags in which almost every item of vegetables, groceries and other household goods are packed. The thicker ones are more durable, so they are reused more often. But they are also more expensive, so most shopkeepers do not use them.



For several decades, waterlogging during the monsoon season has been a common problem in cities. Streets get waterlogged after just a few minutes of rainfall as the water cannot pass through pipes clogged almost completely, mainly by plastic bags. The fact that many of the canals and streams that once formed natural drainage channels in cities like Dhaka, Chittagong have been filled up, encroached upon or silted does not help matters. They remain in the same state as we throw them. So, dumps or garbage's are created making our cities and soil polluted.



To destroy plastics, we can either recycle or burn them. If we burn plastic, they emit harmful chemical gases. These gases pollute our environment, though, in negligible content, they add to the greenhouse effect and endanger our environment. The wastes of plastic block pipes and sanitary lines so that dirty water came out on roads. During rainy season we see waterlogging indifferent parts of Dhaka city. Flood water is inundating low lying areas, if this practice of throwing non-degradable products into the streets goes on, and all drainage system will clog. It is next to impossible for any government, a private organization of either developed or developing country no one alone shall be able to clear the drains.



This will add salt to the wound; every other person has the uncanny habit of throwing litters here and there. The wastes of plastic bags, bottles, etc. are drawn to a sea or an ocean by rivers and they are deposited in them. They pollute and disturb the eco-system of the sea. We have seen the Buriganga River bed is rising, submerging adjacent areas with very little rain. Already our drainage system is getting bogged down. Low lands around Dhaka city is already filled up. Rivers are being filled up too. Land grabbers are dumping garbage into rivers.



The only solution to this plastic hazard is to take preventive measures and for that, wherever possible use recyclable bags and alternative things. To recycle the used plastic should not be thrown here and there. Government should collect the used plastic and recycle them. Only recyclable plastics should be allowed to be used. Offering food or money in exchange for used plastic items by a government could be a smart move. Availability of jute, paper bags, and containers can replace the non-degradable polythene, plastic. Lager scale production of jute bag, hessian bag use can revive our failing jute industry.



Plastic pollution is a growing problem in Bangladesh. Our major cities are, particularly at great risk. In the last few years, the production and consumption of diversified plastic products have been extended from households to industrial purposes. That means the range of plastic waste has also increased. Infested by plastic particles, arable soil is becoming barren and crops and fruits are becoming contaminated; local water bodies and marine life in the Bangladesh coast are in danger and local and sea fishes are becoming toxic. Children are the most vulnerable group to such pollutions. A strong commitment at the state level, appropriate planning, proper policy advocacy and regulation, strict monitoring and a holistic approach from the sustainable waste management point of view is needed.

Dr Zubair Khaled Huq is Family Medicine, Gerontology, Public Health Specialis



