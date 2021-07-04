Commuters suffer for broken culvert at Patnitala



The broken culvert at Nazirpur Union under Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

Upazila LGED Engineer Saikat Das said, the culvert will be repaired soon. PATNITALA, NAOGAON, July 3: Locals are suffering in Patnitala Upazila of the district due to communication disruption. Six months back, the surface of a culvert on Jugibari-Balina Sarak (Road) at Nazirpur Union of the upazila got collapsed:it has caused the disruption to the public communication in the locality. It fell down on January 20.Locals said, all vehicular movement became suspended with collapse of the culvert. Despite the long communication suspension, there has been no remedial measure from the authorities concerned. They complained, their suffering is crippling their daily activities. They drew attention of the higher authorities for intervention as well as re-construction.Inhabitants of Jugibari Village like Rafiqul Islam and Kamruzzaman said, farmers are experiencing untold suffering in bringing their agro-products to haats and bazaars.Chairman of Nazirpur Union Md Sadek Uddin said, "I have placed a proposal for re-constructing the bridge in upazila coordination meeting. Despite that, there has been no initiative in this regard."Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Liton Sarkar said, "I have instructed upazila LGED authority for its re-construction."Upazila LGED Engineer Saikat Das said, the culvert will be repaired soon.