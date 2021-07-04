Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Countryside

Commuters suffer for broken culvert at Patnitala

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

The broken culvert at Nazirpur Union under Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

The broken culvert at Nazirpur Union under Patnitala Upazila. photo: observer

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, July 3: Locals are suffering in Patnitala Upazila of the district due to communication disruption. Six months back, the surface of a culvert on Jugibari-Balina Sarak (Road) at Nazirpur Union of the upazila got collapsed:it has caused the disruption to the public communication in the locality. It fell down on January 20.
Locals said, all vehicular movement became suspended with collapse of the culvert. Despite the long communication suspension, there has been no remedial measure from the authorities concerned. They complained, their suffering is crippling their daily activities. They drew attention of the higher authorities for intervention as well as re-construction.
Inhabitants of Jugibari Village like Rafiqul Islam and Kamruzzaman said, farmers are experiencing untold suffering in bringing their agro-products to haats and bazaars.
Chairman of Nazirpur Union Md Sadek Uddin said, "I have placed a proposal for re-constructing the bridge in upazila coordination meeting. Despite that, there has been no initiative in this regard."
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Liton Sarkar said, "I have instructed upazila LGED authority for its re-construction."
Upazila LGED Engineer Saikat Das said, the culvert will be repaired soon.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commuters suffer for broken culvert at Patnitala
Raipur UNO Sabreen Chowdhury gets the National Integrity Award-2021
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies from wrong treatment
8 nabbed with drugs in two districts
400 jobless drivers get food items in Khulna
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Flood feared in Fulbari Upazila


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft