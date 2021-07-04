

Raipur UNO Sabreen Chowdhury gets the National Integrity Award-2021





Raipur UNO Sabreen Chowdhury gets the National Integrity Award-2021. She has been given the award as recognition of her satisfactory performance in various indicators including professional knowledge and skills, honesty, dedication, innovation, e-filing, use of social media, and establishing good governance. She received the award from Laxmipur DC Anwar Hossain Akand at a function held in Laxmipur District Circuit House on Thursday. photo: observer