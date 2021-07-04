Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a housewife and a teenage boy have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Narsingdi and Panchagarh, on Thursday and Friday.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A housewife was strangled by her husband in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Soma Begum, 25, was the wife of Al Amin, a resident of Char Haripur Village under Bhatara Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Al Amin is a gambler.

However, the couple was locked into an altercation over the matter at noon.

At one stage, Al Amin strangled her wife.

He went into hiding soon after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's elder brother Juwel Mia lodged a case against Al Amin and his parents with Sarishabari Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mir Raqibul Haque confirmed the incident.

NARSINGDI: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in the district town on Thursday evening.

Deceased Islam Mia, 55, son of Harat Ali, of Bakultala area in the district town.

Local sources said Islam Mia was an alleged drug trader.

An altercation took place in between him and one Sonnet, 25, of the area, over sharing money after selling drugs on the day.

As a sequel to it, Sonnet along with his people attacked on Islam in front of Bakultala Hossain Market in the evening and hacked indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Islam was rushed to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to DMCH.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A teenage boy was stabbed to death by hi cousin in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Dulal Islam, 17, was the son of Rabiul Islam, a resident of Thunthunia Village under Tirnaihat Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Mujibullah Saikat, 17, the cousin of the deceased, stole Dulal's mobile phone from the house on Monday last.

Dulal came to know the matter and charged Saikat to give the phone back to him.

An altercation took place in between them on Tuesday over the mater.

As a sequel to it, Saikat along with his people attacked on Dulal in front of Thathania Mosque on Thursday afternoon and stabbed him to injure.

Injured Dulal was rushed to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

However, police detained Saikat in this connection.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway.











