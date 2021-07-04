Woman dies from wrong treatment

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, July 3: A woman died allegedly from wrong treatment at Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex in the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Sumi Begum, 24, was the daughter of Mannan Mia of Dharmapur Village under Munshibazar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Sumi was admitted to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex on Wednesday noon with stomach pain.

As her condition was deteriorated, Senior Nurse Anita Sinha and Midwife Ratna Mandol gave her an injection on Thursday noon.

Following this, her condition was further deteriorated and she died there at around 5pm.





