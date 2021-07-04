8 nabbed with drugs in two districts

Eight people have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in two districts- Rajshahi and Bogura, on Thursday.

RAJSHAHI: Four persons were arrested with heroin in the district on Thursday.

In one drive, police have detained three people including a union parishad (UP) member along with heroin from Bagmara Upazila in the district on Thursday evening.

The detainees are Mohammad Manjur Rahman, 55, member of Ward 8 of Yogipara UP, Monsur Rahman, 40, of Katila Village, and Asadul Islam, 32, of Bhagnadi Village in the upazila. All of them were drug dealers.

Police on information, Sub-Inspector Sajjad Hossain along with force conducted a drive in Katila Village of the upazila in the evening and detained them with 4 grams of heroin.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Mostaq Ahmed confirmed the matter.

In another drive, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a woman along with 600 grams of heroin from Godagari Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested person is Mukti Parveen, 19, a resident of Srimantapur area under Godagari Municipality.

In a press release issued on Friday, said the elite force, in a drive on Thursday night, arrested the woman from the area.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Godagari PS, the arrested was handed over to police, the press release added.

BOGURA: Police, in a drive, arrested four people along with a hemp plant weighting 2.5kg from Shajahanpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The arrested persons are Jahid Hossain, 30, son of Matiur Rahman, a resident of Tatnajur Village in Basail Upazila of Tangail; Mahbubur Rahman, 29, son of late Nur Islam of Nageshwari Upazila in Kurigram; and Kawsaruzzaman, 30, son of Abul Hossain, and Mostafa, 32, son of Mohsin, of Shajahanpur Upazila in Bogura.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Boropathar Village under Chopinagar Union in the upazila at around 9pm and arrested them with the hemp plant.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Shajahanpur PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

OC Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter.





