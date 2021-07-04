400 jobless drivers get food items in Khulna

KHULNA, July 3: As part of the instant humanitarian support programme by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation during lockdown, the local administration has distributed essential items among 400 jobless battery run easybike drivers on the Khulna Railway Station premises here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Khulna Moniruzzaman Talukder attended the programme as chief guest and distributed rice, potato, pulse, oil and soap among them, maintaining social distance.

General Secretary of Khulna City Unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana attended the programme as special guest.

Khulna ADC (General) Md Yousup Ali, ADC (Education and ICT) Md Sadekur Rahman Khan, ADC (LA) Md Maruful Alam, Joint Director of Labour Mizanur Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, among others, were present on the occasion.

The chief guest urged the people to avoid gathering and remain at home and properly abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of Covid-19 for their safety.





