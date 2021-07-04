Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
Our Correspondents

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Moulvibazar and Sherpur, on Thursday.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An ethnic girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Rima Hanshdak, 15, was the daughter of Jalal Hanshdak, a resident of Rangamati Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.
She was a tenth grader at Jigri High School in Sadar Union of the upazila.
Police and local sources said Rima hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house.
As she did not respond, the family members broke the door of her room and found her body hanging from the ceiling in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.
KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A tea worker reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.
Deceased Milon Gomez Milu, 38, was the son of Badal Gomez, a resident of Modanpur Tea Garden Christian Para area in the upazila. He was a tea worker by profession.
Madhabpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Puspa Kumar Kanu said Milon had been frustrated following his acute poverty for the last days.
As a sequel to it, he drank poison at around 2:30am.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Kamalganj PS OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide on Thursday night.
Deceased Mostakim Mostak, 22, was the son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Paikhatla Village under Rupnarayankura Union in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Mostakim had been frustrated over paying his loan money for the last couple of days.
As a sequel to it, he drank poison in the morning.
Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he died there at night while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commuters suffer for broken culvert at Patnitala
Raipur UNO Sabreen Chowdhury gets the National Integrity Award-2021
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies from wrong treatment
8 nabbed with drugs in two districts
400 jobless drivers get food items in Khulna
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Flood feared in Fulbari Upazila


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft