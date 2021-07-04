Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Natore, Moulvibazar and Sherpur, on Thursday.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An ethnic girl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Rima Hanshdak, 15, was the daughter of Jalal Hanshdak, a resident of Rangamati Village under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.

She was a tenth grader at Jigri High School in Sadar Union of the upazila.

Police and local sources said Rima hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house.

As she did not respond, the family members broke the door of her room and found her body hanging from the ceiling in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Police Station (PS) Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A tea worker reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district early Thursday.

Deceased Milon Gomez Milu, 38, was the son of Badal Gomez, a resident of Modanpur Tea Garden Christian Para area in the upazila. He was a tea worker by profession.

Madhabpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Puspa Kumar Kanu said Milon had been frustrated following his acute poverty for the last days.

As a sequel to it, he drank poison at around 2:30am.

Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the UP chairman added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Kamalganj PS OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A young man reportedly committed suicide on Thursday night.

Deceased Mostakim Mostak, 22, was the son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Paikhatla Village under Rupnarayankura Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Mostakim had been frustrated over paying his loan money for the last couple of days.

As a sequel to it, he drank poison in the morning.

Sensing the matter, the family members took him to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex.

Later, he died there at night while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Nalitabari PS OC Basir Ahmed Badal confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





