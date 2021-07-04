Flood feared in Fulbari Upazila



Triggered by continuous downpour during the last few days, water level in the Dharla River increases. The photo taken on Thursday shows Sheikh Hasina Dharla Bridge at Shimulbari. photo: observer

According to field sources, downpour and onrush of tidal water from upstream for consecutive four days was continuing to push up the water levels in rivers, canals and beels (Water bodies) in different localities of the upazila.

While Dharla, Baromasi and Neelkamal rivers swelling with heavy rainfall and upstream tide, the Water Development Board (WDB) forecast short term flood in first week of this month.

Thousands of dwellers living on river banks are in panic of flood. With the rising river level as well as rainfall, five villages at Vorvita Union, three ones in Shimulbari Union, and two others in Char Gourokmondol at Nawdanga Union are in erosion threat of the Dharla River; hundred bighas of land have been submerged Dharla bank dwellers have turned directionless.

Osman Goni of Char Mekhli in the upazila and many others said, many families lost their houses and belongings in past years due to the Dharla erosion; this monsoon, the erosion has also started embedding in Vorvita, Budar Char,Char Mekhli, and Boro Basuria villages.

Earlier, two government primary schools, one high school, one mosque, Eidgah ground, farmland, trees, and hundreds of houses were eroded.

Recently hundreds of locals including women formed human chain in demand of taking quick measures to prevent erosion.

Officer-in-Charge of Meteorological Office in Rajarhat Upazila Subal Chandra Ray said, 11 millimetre rainfall was recorded on Friday till 12pm; light to moderate rainfall is likely in the next one week.

Chairman of Vorvita Union Md Khoybor Ali said, "We have applied to different offices for erosion prevention. Authorities concerned are yet to take any measures in this regard."

Relief will be distributed among victim families, and their list is being prepared, he informed.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of the WDB-Kurigram Md Omar Faruk said, a proposal has been sent to the highest authorities for taking erosion prevention measure. After getting allocation, work will begin soon to tackle erosion, he added.

Executive Engineer of the WDB-Lalmonirhat Md Mizanur Rahman said, due to upstream tide and heavy rain, river water levels are continuing to rise up; a short-term flood is likely in down stream of rivers.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Suman Das said, in a meeting of the upazila disaster management committee, instructions have been given to public representatives about facing flood situation. These included looking after flood-affected people and relocating them, if necessary, he added.

Upazila administration are taking care of the people along the Dharla bank, he maintained.







