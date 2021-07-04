Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Countryside

Birampur Poura budget announced

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 296
Our Correspondent

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, July 3: Around Tk 43.35crore budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 has been announced for Birampur Municipality in the district.
It was announced at a programme on budget held at the auditorium of the municipality on Wednesday morning.
Birampur Municipality Mayor Ali Akkas presented the proposed budget.
Upazila Awami League vice-presidents Shibesh Kumer Kundu and Naru Gopal Kundu, Birampur Municipality Secretary Seraful Islam, Accounting Officer Mostafizur Rahaman, and ward councillors, and journalists from various print and electronic media, among others, were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commuters suffer for broken culvert at Patnitala
Raipur UNO Sabreen Chowdhury gets the National Integrity Award-2021
Three murdered in three districts
Woman dies from wrong treatment
8 nabbed with drugs in two districts
400 jobless drivers get food items in Khulna
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Flood feared in Fulbari Upazila


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft