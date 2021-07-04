Birampur Poura budget announced

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, July 3: Around Tk 43.35crore budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 has been announced for Birampur Municipality in the district.

It was announced at a programme on budget held at the auditorium of the municipality on Wednesday morning.

Birampur Municipality Mayor Ali Akkas presented the proposed budget.

Upazila Awami League vice-presidents Shibesh Kumer Kundu and Naru Gopal Kundu, Birampur Municipality Secretary Seraful Islam, Accounting Officer Mostafizur Rahaman, and ward councillors, and journalists from various print and electronic media, among others, were also present at the programme.











