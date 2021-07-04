Rasel Mia achieves success in duck farming



The photo shows ducks of Rasel Mia. photo: observer

At present, he is earning Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per month.

He is son of Abdur Rashid of Sreedal Village in Ghoraghat Upazila. He purchases one-day ducks at Tk 27 per piece and sell those after three months of rearing.

Recently he has purchased 3,000 one-day babies at Tk 81,000. His total cost stand at Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh. He is expecting to get a profit of Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh after selling those.

Rasel Mia said, after harvesting Boro and before starting Aman cultivation, ducks can be farmed in different fields; at that time, ducks require less feed.

Excepting for the rainy season, Rasel takes lease of old ponds at cheaper prices and rears ducks on these during other seasons. His yearly income stands at Tk 4 to 5 lakh excluding other cost.

There is a huge demand for duck meat in local bazaars. For consumption demand rise in hotels, proprietors are making their advance booking for ducks. He is now familiar in the locality through duck-farming.

Ghoraghat Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Hiren Chandra Ray said, young Rasel is used to take advice from them; to check disease, since the beginning, he has been feeding his ducks vitamin tablets and vaccinating. As a result, his ducks are not affected by any disease. Rasel is earning Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per month, he mentioned.







DINAJPUR, July 3: A young entrepreneur, Rasel Mia, 30, of Ghoraghat Upazila in the district has changed his living standard by farming ducks.At present, he is earning Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per month.He is son of Abdur Rashid of Sreedal Village in Ghoraghat Upazila. He purchases one-day ducks at Tk 27 per piece and sell those after three months of rearing.Recently he has purchased 3,000 one-day babies at Tk 81,000. His total cost stand at Tk 1.5 to 2 lakh. He is expecting to get a profit of Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh after selling those.Rasel Mia said, after harvesting Boro and before starting Aman cultivation, ducks can be farmed in different fields; at that time, ducks require less feed.Excepting for the rainy season, Rasel takes lease of old ponds at cheaper prices and rears ducks on these during other seasons. His yearly income stands at Tk 4 to 5 lakh excluding other cost.There is a huge demand for duck meat in local bazaars. For consumption demand rise in hotels, proprietors are making their advance booking for ducks. He is now familiar in the locality through duck-farming.Ghoraghat Upazila Livestock Resources Officer Hiren Chandra Ray said, young Rasel is used to take advice from them; to check disease, since the beginning, he has been feeding his ducks vitamin tablets and vaccinating. As a result, his ducks are not affected by any disease. Rasel is earning Tk 40,000 to 50,000 per month, he mentioned.