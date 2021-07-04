Covid-19: 54 more people die, 848 more infected in 16 districts

A total of 54 more people died of and 848 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 16 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj, Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Thakurgaon, in three days.

KHULNA: A total of 32 more people died of and 539 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Saturday. With this, the total virus cases rose to 59,260 in the division.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,168 including highest 285 in Khulna, followed by 230 in Kushtia, 162 in Jashore, 100 in Jhenidah, 96 in Chuadanga, 88 in Bagerhat, 74 in Satkhira, 56 in Meherpur, 50 in Narail and 27 in Magura while 32 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 11 were from Khulna, eight from Jashore, five from Kushtia, three from Jhenidah, two from Narail and Chuadanga each, and one from Meherpur districts of the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows decreased compared to the previous day's figure of 1201, said the health department sources.

Among the infected people, 39,652 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 298 new recoveries found on Saturday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 7,699 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 59,606 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 40,480 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 427 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 375 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 250 were detected in Jashore followed by 95 in Kushtia, 74 in Khulna, 35 in Meherpur, 17 in Jhenidah, 14 in Chuadanga, 15 in Bagerhat, 75 in Narail, 29 in Satkhira and sevenin Magura and three in Narail districts in the division.

The district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 16,237 in Khulna, 13,040 in Jashore, 8,281 in Kushtia, 4,591 in Jhenidah, 3,484 in Satkhira, 3,620 in Bagerhat, 3,513 each in Satkhira Chuadanga, 2,842 in Narail, 1,989 in Meherpur and 1,634 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 13 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said five people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining eight had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, seven were from Rajshahi, three from Natore, and one from Chapainawabganj Naogaon and Bogura districts each.

Some 478 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its capacity of 405 beds in the corona ward till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.

BOGURA: Six more people died of novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 414 here.

Three of the newly deceased died while undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and three others at Mohammad Ali Hospital.

Meanwhile, some 112 people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 14,185 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the information at around 11am on Saturday. He said a total of 311 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 112 people found positive for the virus.

However, 92 more Covid infected patients have been recovered from the virus, taking the total recovery counts to 12,839 in the district.

Currently, as many as 410 Covid positive patients are undergoing treatment at three hospitals in the district while others are in home quarantine.

MANIKGANJ: A man died with coronavirus-like symptoms at the isolation ward in Manikganj Sadar Hospital in the district town on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Faruq Molla, a resident of Gilanda area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The hospital and the deceased's family sources said Faruq Molla had been suffering with cold, fever and respiratory problems for the last couple of days.

As his condition was deteriorated, he was admitted to Manikganj Sadar Hospital at around 7pm on Friday.

Later, he died there at around 11am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

His sample was collected and sent to the PCR lab of Colonel Maleq Medical College Hospital for test.

Residential Medical Officer of Manikganj Sadar Hospital Kazi AKM Russel confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Some 102 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours with the infection rate of 28.89 per cent. With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,538 in the district. Of the newly infected, highest 49 people are in Begumganj Upazila.

Noakhali CS Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Saturday.

He said a total of 353 samples have been tested in three PCR labs of the district in the last 24 hours where 102 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 7,498 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 143 died of it in the district, the CS added.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 95 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 6,149 here.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday night.

Of the newly infected people, 63 are in Sadar, three in Karimganj, Tarail and Pakundia each, five in Kuliarchar and Bajitpur each, nine in Bhairab, two in Itna, and one in Nikli and Mithamoin upazilas each.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 2,809 in Sadar, 143 in Hossainpur, 231 in Karimganj, 174 in Tarail, 288 in Pakundia, 400 in Katiadi, 252 in Kuliarchar, 1,196 in Bhairab, 75 in Nikli, 420 in Bajitpur, 54 in Itna, 63 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5175 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 90 died of it in the districts.

THAKURGAON: A man and his son died of coronavirus in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Azgar Ali, 50, president of Haripur Upazila Unit of BNP and head teacher of Shitalpur High School, and his father Alhaj Yakub Ali, 70.

The deceased's family sources said Azgar Ali and his father Yakub Ali had been suffering with corona-virus like symptoms for the last couple of days.

They were admitted to Haripur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital. Both of them tested positive for the virus.

Later, both of them died while undergoing treatment.

Haripur Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Mukul confirmed the matter, adding that the deceased were buried at the family graveyard after Jum'a prayer on Friday.







