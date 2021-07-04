379 fined for violating lockdown rules in seven districts

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 379 people for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in seven districts- Natore, Rajshahi, Bhola, Bagerhat, Naogaon, Pirojpur and Madaripur.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A mobile court here on Saturday fined 11 people Tk 1,900 for not wearing face masks in Bagatipara Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Nishat Anjum Ananya conducted a drive in the upazila in the morning and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

AC Land Nishat Anjum Ananya confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: A mobile court here on Saturday fined three motorcyclists Tk 1,300 for roaming around without face masks violating the government instructions amid on-going lockdown in Bagha Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by AC Land and Ecexutive Magistrate Md Kamal Hossain conducted a drive in Arani Municipal Bazar area at around 12pm and fined them Tk 1,300.

Executive Magistrate Kamal Hossain confirmed the matter.

BHOLA: Separate mobile courts in the district town on Thursday and Friday fined 387 people Tk 2,70,600 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts also jailed five people in different terms during the drives.

Executive Magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan confirmed the matter.

BAGERHAT: separate mobile courts in the district on Friday fined 26 people Tk 9,900 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown.

The mobile courts led by Executive Magistrates of the district administration Mozaharul Islam and Rohana Sarker conducted drives in different areas from morning till noon and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Besides, the local administration also distributed face masks among poor people to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Executive Magistrate Mozaharul Islam confirmed the matter.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A mobile court here on Friday fined 17 people Tk 11,000 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Mizanur Rahman and AC Land Asma Khatun conducted a drive in the upazila in the morning and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

UNO Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will continue to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Two mobile courts here on Friday fined 24 people Tk 8,950 for violating government instruction amid ongoing lockdown in Kawkhali Upazila of the district.

A mobile court led by UNO and Executive Magistrate Mst Khaleda Khatun Rekha conducted a drive in Kawkhali Dakshin Bazar area in the morning and fined 15 people Tk 5,000 for violating the health guidelines.

On the other hand, another mobile court led by AC Land and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi conducted drives in Kawkhali Bazar and different areas of Sayna Raghunathpur Union in the morning and fined 9 people Tk 3,950.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Separate mobile courts here on Friday fined 11 people Tk 3,100 for violating government instructions amid ongoing lockdown in Shibchar Upazila of the district.

The mobile courts led by Upazila AC Land and Executive Magistrate M Raqibul Hasan conducted drives in different areas including Pourabazar, Chanderchar Bazar and Sheikhpur Bazar from morning till noon and fined the health guideline violators the amount.

Executive Magistrate M Raqibul Hasan confirmed the matter.







