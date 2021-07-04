Video
7 corona patients die for nasal cannula shortage in Bogura

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, July 3: Seven patients have died of breathing complications in a hospital in the district town in the last 16 hours without receiving high-flow of oxygen.
Sources at Government Mohammad Ali Hospital said, seven Covid-19 infected patients died at the corona unit till 12pm on Friday due to shortage of high-flow nasal cannula.  They said condition of 10 other patients is stated to be critical.
Authorities at the 250-Bed Mohammad Ali Hospital said 223 patients were admitted here till 7am. Most of them required high-flow of life-saving oxygen. Since there are only two high flow nasal cannulas in the hospital, it could not be possible to provide high flow of oxygen to more than two patients at a time. As a result, the patients, whose blood oxygen levels go down below 87 per cent, face respiratory failure. Shortage of high-flow nasal cannula also exists in hospitals of other districts bordering India. High-flow nasal cannula therapy is a respiratory support for critically ill patients with acute respiratory failure.
Bogura Civil Surgeon (CS) office sources said only 23 high-flow nasal cannula supports exist at three hospitals in Bogura for providing oxygen to patients who face respiratory complications. Of these, two exists at Mohammad Ali Hospital, 11 at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, and 10 at a private medical college hospital.
Mohammad Ali Hospital's Residential Medical Officer Dr Shafique Amin Kajol said they need minimum 20 high-flow nasal cannula to cope with the pressure of Covid-19 patients.
CS Gousul Azam Chowdhury said there was no intensive care unit (ICU) and central oxygen supply system when Mohammad Ali Hospital was declared as a corona specialised hospital last year. Later, an eight-bed ICU was introduced. But, only two high-flow nasal cannulas were allocated to the hospital. The central oxygen system has also been launched here recently.
He said ICU beds don't bring any benefit to Covid-19 patients unless they are equipped with high-flow nasal cannulas.


