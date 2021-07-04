Video
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Countryside

Bridge at Betagi turned into death trap

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 251
Our Correspondent

The broken bridge in Betagi Upazila of Barguna District. photo: observer

BETAGI, BARGUNA, July 3: The middle part of a bridge over a canal in Betagi Upazila of the district has got broken one year back.
Goriabunia Bazar and Talgachhia High School at Bibichini Union are directly linked by the bridge.
According to field sources, the bridge has turned death trap. Over 20,000 people in 13 villages are suffering for the risky bridge.
In 2014-2015 financial year, the bridge was constructed adjacent to house of ex-chairman Md Shamsuddin Gazi at Ward No.-6 in Bibichini Union at a cost of about Tk 34.61 lakh.
Locals said, it was constructed hapazardly due to negligence of the upazila engineer and the contractor. So the middle of the plate got broken one year back. Later the broken part was filled up with wood sticks, planks and rope by locals.
At present, it is being used by rickshaws and common people taking risk. Locals said, low quality materials were used in constructing the bridge. As rust was developed on the iron angles, it has collapsed.
There are Talgachhia High School, one government primary school, Talgachhia Bazar in east of the bridge, and two primary schools, Goriabunia Ehsakia Alim Madrassa and Goriabunia Bazar in the west.
Battery-run auto rickshaws, goods-laden trucks, Mahindra human haulers and Nasimon are no longer plying over it. Motor cycles are committing accidents on it.
Chairman of Bibichini Union Md Nawar Hossain Nayan said, "I have informed upazila engineer for repairing the bridge."
Upazila Engineer Shiplu Karmakar said, there are more such bridges in the upazila; these have been listed, and the list was sent to the authorities concerned for repairing allocation. If required allocation is granted, the bridge will be repaired, he added.


