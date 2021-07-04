Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:41 PM
Home Foreign News

Big win for BJP in UP local body polls, setback for Akhilesh

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 231

LUCKNOW, July 3: The BJP is set for a massive victory in local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, in a big setback for Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. The BJP has surged ahead with a projection of winning over 60 seats in the zila panchayat chairperson election where 75 seats are at stake. Yadav's party is forecast to win only six seats.
In comparison, back in the same election in 2016, Yadav's party took 60 of the 75 seats. Those analysing the elections, however, say the local body polls are unlikely to be any indicator of which direction the wind will blow in the assembly election next year, which will also serve as an ultimate test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the BJP. Yet, the local body elections are being keenly watched. Twenty-one BJP candidates and one from Samajwadi Party got elected unopposed earlier.    -NDTV




