‘Colossal’ cyberattack hits US companies

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3: A US IT company urged customers to shut down their servers Friday after cyberattackers smuggled ransomware onto its network platform.

Kaseya said Friday evening that it had limited the attack to "a very small percentage of our customers" who use its signature VSA software, "currently estimated at fewer than 40 worldwide."

Cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs had earlier said in a Reddit forum that it was working with partners targeted in the attack, and that some 200 businesses "have been encrypted."

Ransomware attacks typically involve locking away data in systems using encryption, making companies pay to regain access.

Kaseya describes itself as a leading provider of IT and security management services to small and medium-sized businesses. -AFP







