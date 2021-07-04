Congress urges Modi to order probe into Rafale deal

NEW DELHI, , July 3: The Congress on Saturday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal, saying it is the only way forward to find the truth about "corruption" in the purchase of the fighter jets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward and order the investigation, the party said. The demand came after French investigative website Mediapart reported that a French judge has been appointed to lead a "highly sensitive" judicial investigation into alleged "corruption and favouritism" in the rupee 59,000-crore Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

"Corruption in the Rafale deal has come out clearly now. The stand of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi has been vindicated today after the French government ordered a probe," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters at a press conference. -NDTV







