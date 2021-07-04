Video
Spotlight on Mamata

Uttarakhand CM Rawat quits, Dhami to be 3rd CM in 4 months

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 270

Police use water canon to disperse the protestors comprising of supporters and activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who took part in a demonstration claimed to be against the electricity shortage in the state, on the outskirts of Chandigarh on July 3. photo : AFP

NEW DELHI, July 3: Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from his post and his resignation, which came less than four months after he was sworn in as the CM of the hill state, has put the spotlight on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who has to get elected as an MLA within six months.
Congress has alleged that Tirath Rawat is a scapegoat and he has been made to resign to stop Mamata Banerjee from getting elected as an MLA by November 5 and finally step down from her post.  
Deputy leader of opposition in Uttarakhand assembly Karan Mahara said the main aim of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was to ensure that Mamata Banerjee should not get elected even at the cost of Tirath Rawat becoming the sacrificial goat.
Pushkar Singh Dhami wason Saturday chosen by the Uttarakhand BJP legislature party to be the eleventh Chief Minister of the state. Uttarakhand is due for Assembly election in less than a year.
The latest development has its ramifications for Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee as well. Tirath Singh Rawat and Mamata Banerjee face similar circumstances.  Tirath Singh Rawat was supposed to get elected as an MLA by September 10. Mamata Banerjee, who took oath as the West Bengal CM on May 5, should get elected by November 5.
Mamata lost to her former confidante and BJP's Suvendu Adhkari from Nandigram by a narrow margin of 1956 votes.  Tirath has resigned as the Uttarakhand CM in anticipation of the Election Commission not conducting the bypoll.
If the Election Commission does not hold bypoll for an MLA seat in West Bengal in the next four months, Mamata Banerjee would be forced to resign as CM. She may have to choose her successor who most likely would be a sitting MLA.
Last month, Mamata moved the Calcutta high court challenging Suvendu Adhikari's victory.    -NDTV


