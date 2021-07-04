Video
Build ‘great wall of immunity’

China urges nations to fight Covid

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238

BEIJING, , July 3: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the international community on Saturday to build a "Great Wall of Immunity" to battle the COVID-19          pandemic.
"We should face the imminent challenges together," Wang, who is also a member of the State Council, or cabinet, told the 9th World Peace Forum held at Tsinghua University in the Chinese capital.
"The most urgent priority is to expedite the construction of the 'Great Wall of Immunity' to fend off the virus, surpass political discrimination and carry out international anti-pandemic cooperation."
China, where the coronavirus first surfaced in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, has supplied more than 480 million vaccine doses to other nations. Wang said it would keep working to improve the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries.
By Friday, China had administered a total of 1.28 billion doses of vaccine. A million doses of Chinese vaccines touched down over the weekend in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh, where containers filled with the cargo were photographed and featured prominently on the prime minister's Facebook page.
Similar shipments of Covid-19 shots have been landing in other capitals in Southeast and South Asia. Last week it was Manila and Bangkok. The week before, Kathmandu. And late last month, Jakarta.     -REUTERS


