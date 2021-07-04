Video
Sunday, 4 July, 2021
Foreign News

Military on standby to evacuate

Lightning triggers over 152 wildfires in Canada

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 281

OTTAWA, July 3: Canada's government warned Friday of a "long and challenging summer" ahead as it prepared military aircraft to help evacuate towns and fight more than 100 wildfires fueled by a record-smashing heat wave.
At least 152 fires were active in the western province of British Columbia, 89 of them sparked in the last two days, according to officials. Most were caused by lightning strikes.
The fires were north of the city of Kamloops, 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Vancouver. While the immediate blame for the scorching heat in Canada has been placed on a high-pressure "heat dome" trapping warm air in the region, climate change is causing record-setting temperatures to become more frequent.
Globally, the decade to 2019 was the hottest recorded, and the five hottest years on record have all occurred within the last five years.
"The dry conditions and the extreme heat in British Columbia are unprecedented," Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday. "These wildfires show that we are in the earliest stages of what promises to be a long and challenging summer."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday afternoon with an incident response group that included several ministers. He said he had already spoken with British Columbia's premier, as well as local mayors and indigenous chiefs in communities under threat.
The response group announced it would set up an operations center in Edmonton, where armed forces will be able to provide logistical support. Military aircraft were also deployed to help.
Roughly 1,000 people have already fled the wildfires in British Columbia, and authorities are searching for many who have gone missing.
Late Friday, the British Columbia medical examiner's office said there had been 719 deaths in the past week, "three times more" than the average number of deaths recorded over this period under normal circumstances.
"It is believed likely the extreme weather BC has experienced in the past week is a significant contributing factor to the increased number of deaths," Lisa Lapointe, the province's chief coroner, said in a statement.    -AFP


