Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:40 PM
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Novak Djokovic grabs 75th Wimbledon win

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

LONDON, JULY 3: World number one Novak Djokovic clinched his 75th Wimbledon match win on Friday as Andy Murray slipped to his earliest exit since 2005, casting doubts over his future by pleading: "Is it worth it?"
Defending champion Djokovic survived a nervy third set to defeat 114th-ranked American qualifier Denis Kudla 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) to book a place in the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the 55th time.
Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling 20th major, cruised through the first two sets but then had to fight back from 1-4 down and also 1/4 in the tiebreaker on Court One, saving a set point in the process.
"It's the trademark of every pro athlete that you never give up," said Djokovic who is halfway to becoming only the third man in history -- and first since Rod Laver in 1969 -- to complete the calendar Slam.
Next up for Djokovic is Chilean 17th seed Christian Garin who defeated Spain's Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Murray, who has been locked in a lengthy battle against hip and groin injuries, and is now ranked at 118, went down 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to Canada's world number 12 Denis Shapovalov.
It was the first time the 2013 and 2016 champion had lost in the third round since his debut as an 18-year-old in 2005. "There is a part of me that feels a bit like I have put in so much work the last three months and ultimately didn't play how I would want and expect, and it's like is it worth it?," said 34-year-old Murray.    -AFP



