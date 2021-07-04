Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Sports

Insigne stunner sends Italy into semi-final clash with Spain

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 280

Italy's midfielder Nicolo Barella (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 2, 2021. photo: AFP

Italy's midfielder Nicolo Barella (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich on July 2, 2021. photo: AFP

MUNICH, JULY 3: A stunning strike by Lorenzo Insigne fired Italy into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 on Friday as a 2-1 win over Belgium sent them through to a last-four meeting with Spain.
Nicolo Barella struck the opening goal of the quarter-final in Munich before Insigne curled in Italy's second in an action-packed first half.
Belgium grabbed a lifeline just before the break when Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty, but Roberto Martinez's side ultimately fell short against a disciplined Italian defence.
"We scored two and we could have scored more," said Italy coach Roberto Mancini.
"I think the victory is fully deserved. Spain are next but the more you go forward the most difficult it becomes."
While Italy face Spain at Wembley on Tuesday, defeat means more European Championship quarter-final heartbreak for Belgium, who exited at the same stage in 2016 after defeat by Wales.
Belgium sorely missed their captain Eden Hazard, ruled out by a hamstring injury, even as Kevin De Bruyne won his race to shake off an ankle injury.
The Manchester City playmaker showed why the medical staff worked around the clock to get him fit by regularly causing Italy problems, but Romelu Lukaku twice was denied by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
"It was a miracle that I played, because there was definitely damage to my ankle," said De Bruyne.
"We tried everything to win that match.
"Getting eliminated is always a disappointment. Too bad I couldn't do more."
Italy's win came at a cost, with left-back Leonardo Spinazzola out of the tournament with a leg injury.
"Leonardo had a great European championship. Now whoever replaces him will do the same," said Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci.
Italy had the ball in the net on 13 minutes when Bonucci chested it past Thibaut Courtois from a free-kick, but the goal was disallowed by VAR for an offside against captain Giorgio Chiellini.
Marco Verratti and Youri Tielemans both earned yellow cards for midfield tussles involving the pair.
Verratti was booked for holding Tielemans in a tackle, while the Belgian picked up a yellow card moments later for clattering into the Italian.
Italy broke the deadlock with 31 minutes played.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Novak Djokovic grabs 75th Wimbledon win
Insigne stunner sends Italy into semi-final clash with Spain
Federer bids to silence home support, Barty seeks to fire at last
Spain past Swiss on penalties to reach semi-finals
Brazil edge Chile 1-0 to set Copa America semi-final with Peru
England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm
World Taekwondo Asia Championship to be held next month
Du Plessis signs up for Hundred as Williamson pulls out


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft