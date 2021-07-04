World Taekwondo Asia Championship to be held next month

The World Taekwondo Asia Championship (online) will be held next month with the participation of all Asian countries.

Talking to BSS on Saturday, Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation general (BTF) secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana said all the countries of Asia will mandatory take part in the championship.

The deadline of registration of the championship has been fixed on August 9 and after the registration the championship will be held online, he added.

Replying to a question the BTF general secretary said they have no expectations from the championship because Olympic gold medal winning players will take part in the meet. -BSS







