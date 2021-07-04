Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:39 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths      
Home Sports

Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup to be fit for Ashes

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 249

Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup to be fit for Ashes

Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup to be fit for Ashes

SYDNEY, JULY 3: Steve Smith is prepared to sacrifice playing at this year's Twenty20 World Cup to ensure he is fit for the Ashes series against England, with the star batsmen making clear Test cricket is his priority.
The former Australia captain pulled out of their current limited-overs tour of the West Indies with an elbow injury and said recovery was proving a slow process.
"There's still a bit of time between now and (the World Cup), and I'm tracking okay at the moment -- it's slow, but I'm going okay," he told cricket.com.au on Friday.
The World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after being moved out of India due to the coronavirus situation.
"I'd love to be part of the World Cup, for sure," he added. "But from my point of view, Test cricket, that's my main goal -- to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I've done in the last few Ashes series I've been involved in."
Smith was the standout performer during the last Ashes on his return from a ban for ball-tampering.
Despite bearing the brunt of hostile English fans, he smashed an incredible 774 runs in four Tests, at an average of 110.57, including twin centuries on his Test return at Edgbaston.
It underlines how crucial he will be to Australia over the five-Test series due to get under way on December 8 in Brisbane.
"I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact," he said.
"If that does mean not partaking in the World Cup, then we'll have to go down that path, but hopefully we don't have to go there."
Smith said his injury began with pain in his left wrist at the start of last summer following a change in his batting grip, then moved to the elbow.
He needed painkillers and anti-inflammatory medication while batting during the recent Indian Premier League and has been working on rehab ever since.
"I've made a bit of progress with it the last few weeks," he said. "I started some batting, just 10 minutes at a time, and basically my path now to getting back to playing is building up from there.
"Because it's a tendon (injury), it's basically how you (feel when you) wake up the next day, so I start at 10 minutes and if I wake up the next day and I'm good, then I can go up to 12 minutes, and if I wake up well again, I go up to 15.
"Currently that's where I'm at -- 15 minutes -- and I've got to build up to 45 to get myself to a point where the medicos believe I can be comfortable."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Novak Djokovic grabs 75th Wimbledon win
Insigne stunner sends Italy into semi-final clash with Spain
Federer bids to silence home support, Barty seeks to fire at last
Spain past Swiss on penalties to reach semi-finals
Brazil edge Chile 1-0 to set Copa America semi-final with Peru
England paceman Robinson free to resume career after tweet storm
World Taekwondo Asia Championship to be held next month
Du Plessis signs up for Hundred as Williamson pulls out


Latest News
Pandemic drives sea freight prices to record high
Lockdown likely to be extended by one more week
17 die of COVID-19 and symptoms in Jashore
BNP, NGOs are not found in COVID-19 pandemic: Hasan
TCB sells essential items from Monday
BNP MP GM Siraj donates two cannulas to Bogura hospital
Bangladesh sees highest 153 Covid deaths
Mastul working for a better generation
Humayun new vice chancellor of BOU
Hasina sends mangoes to Modi and Mamata as gifts
Most Read News
Rohingya relocation and Aljazeera’s smear campaign
Edible fungi: Way of boosting immunity
CPC’s birth centenary
Is status quo ante Trump feasible?
Japan PM warns of closed-door Olympics as virus cases rise
PM calls for a bold global policy to achieve gender equality
Muslims attend Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital
Khulna gasps for breath
Hill cutting in Ctg goes on unabated
Jatrabari-Kutubkhali road in the capital is in bad shape due to lack of repair
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft