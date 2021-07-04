Video
Dav Whatmore in demand to coach at LPL

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 255
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup winning coach Dav Whatmore is "most likely" to be coaching one of the five teams in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), it is reliably learnt.
According to the sources, at least the two franchise team owners have shown interest to hire Whatmore and the 67-year-coach is believed to have "almost finalised" the negotiations with one of them.
Whatmore has experience of coaching national and domestic teams in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India and Zimbabwe. Recently he is a national coach of Nepal.
With the ICC cancelling the qualifying round for the Associate teams in Spain due to the current pandemic, the LPL team owners have approached him for LPL coaching.
Whatmore is scheduled to reach Colombo (from Nepal) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Sri Lanka-born Whatmore, who had migrated to Australia in 1962 has relocated with his family to Sri Lanka recently.
All franchise owners have been asked to retain the city names, confirms tournament director and the SLC vice president (domestic) Ravin Wickramaratne.







