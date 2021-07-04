Video
BCB's AGM postponed due to the rise of Coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 272

The Annual General Meeting (AGM)  of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was postponed for the time being due to the rise of coronavirus across the country and a strict lockdown. If the situation improves, the board will announce a new date.
At the 10th Board Meeting of the BCB on June 15, it was unanimously decided that the Annual General Meeting would be held on July 7, with the Board of Directors elections to be held later this year. But it is not possible at the moment due to escalation of Covid-19 cases across the country.
 Jalal Younus, the chairman of the BCB's media committee, confirmed the news to the media saying that in the wake of the situation they postponed the AGM for the time being.
 "The situation in the country is not so favorable at this moment. And most of the councilors will come from outside of Dhaka, which in this situation is not possible. So it has been postponed," Jalal Younus said on Saturday.
"Everything was scheduled for July 7. And the AGM was at the Radisson Hotel from 12:30pm. As the pandemic situation in Bangladesh is not so good and it was becoming risky for councilors to come from outside Dhaka at this time, it has been postponed for now."
If the situation improves, the date of the new AGM will be announced, said the veteran sports organiser.
"If the situation improves, we will announce a new date," he added.     -BSS


