Sunday, 4 July, 2021, 9:38 PM
Russia sets another Covid record as world battles Delta variant

Published : Sunday, 4 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, July 3: Russia reported its fifth record for daily Covid-19 deaths in a row on Saturday, as countries around the world rush to contain the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.
The variant has propelled a resurgence of the virus which has already killed nearly four million people, forcing numerous nations to reimpose restrictions well over a year after the pandemic first swept the world.
Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday, a day after reporting more than 25,000 cases and 539 deaths, both new daily records.
Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali after the country's daily caseload quadrupled in less than a month.
The Delta variant accounts for more than 80 per cent of new cases in some areas, Indonesia's health ministry has said.
"The stricter restrictions came too late," said Jakarta resident Maya Puspita Sari.
"Before, people who got Covid-19 were strangers, but now it's also the people closest to me who are infected... The virus is getting so much closer and it's terrifying."
Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Myanmar ordered two million people in the second city of Mandalay to stay at home Friday as the coup-hit country struggles to contain coronavirus cases.
Russia has so far ruled out a new lockdown to fight surging Delta infections, even as it reported 697 deaths on Saturday -- setting a new record for the fifth straight day.
Second city Saint Petersburg hosted a Euro 2020 quarter-final between Spain and Switzerland on Friday night, with concern raised after hundreds of cases were detected among spectators attending games across the continent.    -AFP


